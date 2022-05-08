This 'Flattering' Best-Selling Blouse Is Blowing Up on Amazon, and It's Only $23 Right Now
If your summer wardrobe is in need of staple pieces, leave it to Amazon shoppers to unearth a blouse that's versatile, comfortable, and flattering.
Currently one of the most sought-after pieces of clothing on Amazon, the Romanstii V-Neck Blouse has been ranking on the fashion Movers and Shakers chart for days. It's also the second-best-selling blouse on the entire site as of this writing.
The chart-climbing top is made of a mix of polyester and rayon, along with a bit of spandex for stretch. While the short-sleeve blouse may feel as comfortable as your softest T-shirt, it has a more elevated look thanks to its V-neck design and puff sleeves. That means you can easily dress it up, whether you're headed to the office or out on a date.
Another huge draw? The top – available in sizes up to XXL — comes in 48 colors (yes, you read that right). There are a bunch of cute hues for spring and summer, from light blue and apple green to light purple and apricot. You can also take your pick from floral polka dot patterns. Plus, some colors are available in a long-sleeve design, which has puffed cuffs.
Pricing for the short-sleeve top varies by color, but the good news is most of our favorite colors are on sale for as little as $23. Just be sure to clip the coupon in the product description before checking out.
More than 3,000 shoppers have given the "flattering" top a five-star rating, raving in reviews about the "soft and comfy" material that's "breathable" enough for "warm weather." Others praise its versatility, saying it's "easy to dress up or dress down." According to one reviewer, "there's nothing this blouse can't do."
With the top's "elegant collar" and "feminine" puff sleeves, it's easy to throw on and go while still feeling polished. As another reviewer puts it: "This blouse is perfect for the days that I have to run out quick without the fuss."
Ready to add this staple piece to your closet? Keep scrolling for more color options and snap up the Romanstii V-Neck Blouse while it's as little as $23 at Amazon.
- Meghan Markle Wore the Oprah-Approved Summer Blouse Style That Knows No Bounds
- This 'Flattering' Best-Selling Blouse Is Blowing Up on Amazon, and It's Only $23 Right Now
- AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
- This Chic Bookshelf Goes from Box to Built in Just 30 Minutes, Shoppers Say, and It's on Sale for $84