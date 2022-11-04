Shoppers Say These Slippers Are Like a 'Warm Hug for Your Feet' — and They're 50% Off Now

If the idea of getting out of a warm, cozy bed in the morning and exposing your feet to cold air and the floor fills you with dread, we're here to offer a solution.

All you need is the perfect pair of ultra-cozy, warm slippers to wear while you're at home, so your feet never get cold again. And if savings help seal the deal, we found that too. The RockDove Trapper Moc Memory Foam Slippers are currently 50 percent off in every color, making a pair just $25.

The slippers blend a cute and chic cabin-trip aesthetic with genuine comfort, so you'll be sliding them on day after day. Not only do they keep your feet warm and toasty, but swapping your outdoor shoes for these when you walk in the door means your floors will stay cleaner for longer, too.

They're made with microsuede tops for a stylish look, a faux-fur interior for the perfect amount of warmth, and rubber soles to provide a good grip. The rubber soles also allow you to step outside while wearing them, if you need to take out the trash or want to sip a drink on the porch — you don't have to worry about ruining delicate slippers.

Maybe best of all, the footbed is designed with a layer of cushy memory foam that will hug your feet and make even long periods of standing, cooking, or tackling chores feel more manageable. The materials are all machine washable, so when they do start to get dirty or smelly after lots of use, just pop them in the washer and they'll be back to new.

The slippers come in five size ranges that cover a couple of traditional sizes. Pick the one that your normal shoe size falls within and it should be a great fit. You also get a choice of colors, and every hue is half-off now. Choose between a festive red, classic gray, or two shades of brown.

If glowing shopper reviews help you feel more confident about a purchase, don't worry — the slippers have racked up plenty. They have landed more than 10,500 five-star ratings, with one person writing that they wear the slippers "almost all day every day."

Another touted them as a "nice warm hug for your feet," and added, "I like the no slide bottom." A third reviewer said that "the memory foam padding is very plush."

If you've been convinced, head to Amazon and grab your own pair of RockDove Memory Foam Slippers while they're half-off.

