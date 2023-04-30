Rihanna Strolled Through NYC in the Timeless Jean Style Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Spring

Baggy jeans are taking Hollywood by storm, from wide-leg bottoms to flared pants. But some celebs are opting for tried-and-true silhouettes that have been around for ages, like Rihanna, who wore a timeless denim style while dining out in New York City this week.

We spotted the Fenty founder getting into an SUV looking perfectly comfortable and cool in her brown zip-up jacket, bright white sneakers, and blue wash straight-leg jeans. She styled the 'fit with black sunglasses and a shoulder bag.

Getty Images

If you're not a fan of wide-leg silhouettes, straight-leg options serve as a comfy base for pretty much anything in your closet. That's why it's no surprise celebrities, like Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes, have been wearing them for years.

Straight-leg jeans are a simple way to streamline your closet, since they can easily be dressed up and down. And if you're looking to upgrade your old pair, we found so many flattering and comfortable options at Amazon, Madewell, Spanx, and Nordstrom — starting at just $26.

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Rihanna

If you're looking for a pair just like Rihanna's, trythe Levi's Classic Straight Jeans, which have a roomy straight-leg silhouette. The jeans are made of a blend of polyester and cotton that's comfy and breathable. They feature a mid-waist that's easily secured with a zippered fly and button closure, and the pants have plenty of pockets to hold small items. At Amazon, they're on sale for 36 percent off in multiple sizes — so you can snag a pair for under $50.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Classic Straight Jeans, $44.50 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

For a budget-friendly find, you can get in on the straight-leg trend for as little as $26 with this popular pair by Amazon Essentials. They have a slimmer feel if you're more of a skinny jeans type of person, along with a flattering high-waist, button closure, and five pockets. The jeans are also machine washable for an easy clean. "The fabric is stretchy though, and they are very comfortable," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $25.50; amazon.com

Known for its quality denim, Madewell offers a variety of straight-leg silhouettes, including The Perfect Vintage Straight in Ferman Wash. The best-selling pants have an old-school, '90s-inspired look thanks to the super high rise fit and the Heritage Stretch denim material that has a casual vintage fade. In the past week alone, over 200 people have added the jeans to their carts, and shoppers are calling them "comfortable and flattering."

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight in Ferman Wash, $128; madewell.com

Straight-leg jeans are an easy way to streamline your summer wardrobe. If you're looking to upgrade your rotation, shop more Rihanna-inspired jeans below.

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Straight Jeans, $27.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom Ab Solution Raw Hem Slim Straight Jeans, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Good American Straight Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Stovepipe Jeans in Leaside Wash, $138; madewell.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, Vintage Indigo, $128; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.