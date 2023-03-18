Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Wore the Same $990 Preppy Shirt This Week —  and We Found the Look Starting at $18

Hailey Bieber + Rihanna Polo Shirts tout
Photo: Getty Images

We didn't call Marco, but Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and more celebrities indeed called Polo.

Within days of each other, the "Lift Me Up" singer and the Rhode founder were both spotted wearing red, white, and blue striped collared sweaters from the brand Loewe. Rihanna cropped hers and wore it with a pair of low-rise jeans (to show off her baby bump) and a Louis Vuitton clutch. Hailey also kept things loose on the bottom with some baggy jeans, but decided to grab a black leather jacket and accessories to coordinate.

Rihanna and Bieber's tops look like rugby shirts, which are made with thicker fabric, but other preppy polos are being yanked from the classrooms and taken to celebs' closets, too. Back in October, Gigi Hadid wore a sweater polo, and Elsa Hosk wore one in an Instagram post she shared in February.

Polo and Rugby Shirts Inspired by Celebrities

And as evidenced by the stars, when paired with a bottom that might be an unexpected choice, the outfit totally shifts. For example, when paired with cargo pants, like Hadid, the look is no longer super preppy, it's bold. When paired with flowy trousers, it looks like you're vacationing on the Amalfi Coast. And probably, most relatable, when paired with your work pants, it looks professional.

We're about ready to move into spring, but we're also not over Rihanna and Bieber's look. That's why we found a mix of both. Keep scrolling and check out stripes, solids, and more polo shirts.

To rub elbows with Rihanna, Bieber, and the rest of the stars in the polo club, snap up this Treasure & Bond shirt that's $49. The pattern is similar to their Loewe tops, but sans the red stripes. The length is already a bit cropped, so you won't have to tuck it in like the "Kiss It Better" singer, but sizes do go up to an XL if you'd rather go for a more oversized fit.

TREASURE & BOND Boyfriend Stripe Organic Cotton Polo
Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Stripe Organic Cotton Polo in Blue Harbor Rugby Stripe, $49; nordstrom.com

This Wosalba Lapel Collared V-Neck Long Sleeve Polo Shirt from Amazon is a little more polished — it doesn't have stripes and is just solid with a bright white collar that definitely strikes the eye. It also resembles the tie-neck trend seen on Mindy Kaling and Kate Middleton in recent months. And if you have long nails, or buttons are just not your friends, there's also a zipper version, and a few short-sleeve variations.

WOSALBA Womens Polo Shirts Fall Clothes
Amazon

Buy It! Wosalba Lapel Collared V Neck Long Sleeve Polo Shirt in Black, $27.76; amazon.com

For a polo that's a bit snugger to the body, try thisCotton Emporium Collar Pullover from Nordstrom Rack. The short sleeves won't add bulk under a jacket, and all options — black, pink, and striped — are under $30.

COTTON EMPORIUM Collar Pullover
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Cotton Emporium Collar Pullover in Green, $28.97; nordstromrack.com

Since we've seen two celebrities wearing the preppy shirt style in the past week, we're expecting there to be more sightings soon — grab one now to get ahead of the game. Check out more polo and rugby shirts inspired by Rihanna and Hailey Bieber.

Everlane The Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt in Bone/Natural, $25 (orig. $55); everlane.com

Alice Short Sleeve Polo ALEXIA ADMOR
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Alexia Admor Alice Short Sleeve Polo in Navy Multi, $69.97 (orig. $179); nordstromrack.com

Freda Polo Tunic
Free People

Buy It! Free People Freda Polo Tunic, $128; freepeople.com

BP Rib Polo Shirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Rib Polo Shirt in Black, $39; nordstrom.com

Mango Ribbed polo-style sweater
Mango

Buy It! Mango Ribbed Polo-Style Sweater in Brown, $39.99; shop.mango.com

Zara SHORT SLEEVE POLO SHIRT
Zara

Buy It! Zara Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in Black, $27.90; zara.com

H&M Terry Polo Shirt
H&M

Buy It! H&M Terry Polo Shirt in Dark Beige, $17.99; hm.com

