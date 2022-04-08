Rihanna Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Unexpected $75 Adidas Sneaker Bella Hadid and Ashley Olsen Also Love
Photo Credit: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
If you've seen Rihanna since she announced her pregnancy, then you're well aware that her recent fashion choices are redefining maternity wear. But when it comes to her footwear, the billionaire seems to be prioritizing what we all want in our shoes: comfort.
The Fenty Beauty founder was just spotted wearing a matching Alaïa two-piece set while out to dinner in Malibu with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In stark contrast to her bump-baring designer outfit, Rihanna styled her skirt and bra top with affordable Adidas Samba Classic Shoes, proving that not all comfortable shoes for pregnant women are chunky and — excuse our bluntness — ugly.
We found her exact pair online, so you can grab the shoes for yourself starting at just $70. Note that these are men's shoes, so women should order up to two sizes down; you can find similar women's styles here.
Buy It! Adidas Samba Classic Shoes in White, $69.95–$75; zappos.com and adidas.com
Celebrities wearing affordable footwear isn't all that uncommon, but this specific pair isn't seen as often as other popular Adidas styles, like Stan Smiths and Cloudfoams. Nevertheless, it's beloved by everyone from celebrities and supermodels and to editors and fashion designers. Bella Hadid and Ashely Olsen, for instance, have previously worn the Samba sneaker in black.
Buy It! Adidas Samba Classic Shoes in Black, $75; adidas.com
The Samba was originally made in 1950 with soccer and football players in mind, but it's since transformed into a street-style staple. It has the same leather upper and iconic three stripes as other Adidas shoes (like Superstars), but is set apart by a gum rubber outsole and an oversized tongue. They also have a cushioned footbed that offers support for comfortable all-day wear — which is essential for expecting mothers.
These shoes are not only loved by Hollywood, but also plenty of Adidas shoppers, who have left them an average 4.6-star rating and love them for everyday wear. One five-star reviewer claimed they are "the greatest shoes of all time," while another said they are "money well spent."
Adidas Samba Classics are available in white and black at Adidas and Zappos, but now that they have Rihanna's stamp of approval, we don't expect them to hang around for long.
