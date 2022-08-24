This On-Sale Dress from a Celeb Go-To Brand Has Been My Summer Uniform, and I'll Wear It into Fall, Too

This summer has been hot. For months, the only thing keeping me cool during steamy walks down New York City streets has been comfy dresses that provide some much-needed airflow. But despite how hard I try to switch up my choices, I keep reaching for the same one.

Back in May, Richer Poorer sent me a casual midi dress, and from the moment I tried it on, I knew it was going to be on heavy rotation all summer long. Made with a lightweight ribbed fabric, the dress in question falls at the calf with subtle slits on each side and features a racer top, giving it a chill-girl vibe. It's just form-fitting enough to show off my figure, but not to the point where it's uncomfortably tight or revealing. And right now, this staple summer dress is on sale.

I've worn this comfy dress everywhere from happy hours to family dinners to casual date nights, switching up my shoe choices from white sneakers to Birkenstock sandals. It would also pair well with block heels and a denim or leather jacket once temperatures finally dip (I'll definitely still be wearing it into fall!)

Richer Poorer sent me the blue spruce color, an eye-catching shade that I love, but the midi dress also comes in six other hues including black, brown, and gray, if neutrals are more your style. And it's not just this dress that's on sale right now: Until August 28, Richer Poorer is offering 35 percent off of a wide variety of high-quality basics like T-shirts, tank tops, and joggers.

Another fan-favorite dress (which I haven't tried on for size, but might have to with this discount!) is also included in the Richer Poorer end-of-summer sale.

Richer Poorer has made a name for itself by designing everyday staples that you'll reach for time after time, as proven by my near-obsession with the brand's ribbed midi dress. A handful of celebrities have worn Richer Poorer, too: Kaia Gerber once went grocery shopping in the brand's crewneck sweatshirt, Kendall Jenner ran errands in a cropped tee, and Lucy Hale has been seen in a Richer Poorer long sleeve T-shirt.

There's no smarter investment than top-notch essentials you'll get countless wears out of, so take advantage of this Richer Poorer sale and snag your new favorite items for less.

