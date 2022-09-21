Revolve's One Day Sale Has Discounts on New Fall Arrivals from So Many Popular Brands

If you've been waiting for the right moment to start shopping for fall, this is it.

Revolve — the trendy, celebrity-approved online retailer that stocks so many must-have brands — is having a One Day Sale today, September 21. At the sitewide sale, you can score 15 percent off with code FALL15 through 11:59 p.m. PT. You really can't go wrong with anything from Revolve's well-curated selection of brands across clothes, shoes, bags, and beauty, so if you see something that catches your eye, don't delay in adding it to your cart.

We should note here that there are a few exceptions to the discount — it excludes brands like Citizens of Humanity, NuFace, and Converse, to name a few — but for the most part, the code applies to all full-price items on the site.

One thing we love about Revolve is how well organized it is, so no matter what you're looking for, there's likely an easy-to-find tab to get you there. Start on the Best Sellers tab to see what's gaining traction with other shoppers, and then move along to focus on your specific closet goals and needs.

It's not a new season without a new pair of jeans, and Revolve's denim section is stocked with celebrity-worn brands like Mother, Agolde, Rails, Frame, Good American, and more. Grab a few trendy cuts and washes (think low-rise and true blues), plus a pair of wide-leg faux leather pants, too.

Revolve

Buy It! Afrm Dawson Wide-Leg Pants, $66.30 with code FALL15 (orig. $78); revolve.com

You can also pick up a new sweater or two, and don't miss the dress section for deals on flattering and eye-catching silhouettes ahead of the holiday season. Then check out the much buzzed-about Remi Bader x Revolve collaboration, which offers extended sizing (a first for Revolve) and body-con styles for a range of body types; plus snap up sparkling jewelry to top it all off.

Over in the beauty and body care section, you can restock your vanity with products from Osea, Ouai, DIBS Beauty, and more brands that almost never go on sale. And don't forget to browse the footwear tab to score deals on comfy sneakers, booties, and more.

Shop the Revolve One Day Sale before it ends 11:59 p.m. PT to score 15 percent off on (almost) everything.

Revolve

Buy It! Jenny Bird Faye Knockers Earrings, $80.75 with code FALL15 (orig. $95); revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! House of Harlow Rena Mini Dress, $142.80 with code FALL15 (orig. $168); revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! APL Zipline Sneakers, $272 with code FALL15 (orig. $320); revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! Remi x Revolve Claudia Maxi Dress, $123.25 with code FALL15 (orig. $145); revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm, $45.90 with code FALL15 (orig. $54); revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! Astr the Label Adira Sweater, $83.30 with code FALL15 (orig. $98); revolve.com

