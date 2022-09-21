Lifestyle Fashion Revolve's One Day Sale Has Discounts on New Fall Arrivals from So Many Popular Brands Just about everything is on sale for the next 24 hours only By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Revolve If you've been waiting for the right moment to start shopping for fall, this is it. Revolve — the trendy, celebrity-approved online retailer that stocks so many must-have brands — is having a One Day Sale today, September 21. At the sitewide sale, you can score 15 percent off with code FALL15 through 11:59 p.m. PT. You really can't go wrong with anything from Revolve's well-curated selection of brands across clothes, shoes, bags, and beauty, so if you see something that catches your eye, don't delay in adding it to your cart. Nicole Richie Proved a White Dress Can Be Worn Year-Round — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17 We should note here that there are a few exceptions to the discount — it excludes brands like Citizens of Humanity, NuFace, and Converse, to name a few — but for the most part, the code applies to all full-price items on the site. One thing we love about Revolve is how well organized it is, so no matter what you're looking for, there's likely an easy-to-find tab to get you there. Start on the Best Sellers tab to see what's gaining traction with other shoppers, and then move along to focus on your specific closet goals and needs. It's not a new season without a new pair of jeans, and Revolve's denim section is stocked with celebrity-worn brands like Mother, Agolde, Rails, Frame, Good American, and more. Grab a few trendy cuts and washes (think low-rise and true blues), plus a pair of wide-leg faux leather pants, too. Revolve Buy It! Afrm Dawson Wide-Leg Pants, $66.30 with code FALL15 (orig. $78); revolve.com You can also pick up a new sweater or two, and don't miss the dress section for deals on flattering and eye-catching silhouettes ahead of the holiday season. Then check out the much buzzed-about Remi Bader x Revolve collaboration, which offers extended sizing (a first for Revolve) and body-con styles for a range of body types; plus snap up sparkling jewelry to top it all off. Over in the beauty and body care section, you can restock your vanity with products from Osea, Ouai, DIBS Beauty, and more brands that almost never go on sale. And don't forget to browse the footwear tab to score deals on comfy sneakers, booties, and more. Shop the Revolve One Day Sale before it ends 11:59 p.m. PT to score 15 percent off on (almost) everything. Revolve Buy It! Jenny Bird Faye Knockers Earrings, $80.75 with code FALL15 (orig. $95); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! House of Harlow Rena Mini Dress, $142.80 with code FALL15 (orig. $168); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! APL Zipline Sneakers, $272 with code FALL15 (orig. $320); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! Remi x Revolve Claudia Maxi Dress, $123.25 with code FALL15 (orig. $145); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm, $45.90 with code FALL15 (orig. $54); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! Astr the Label Adira Sweater, $83.30 with code FALL15 (orig. $98); revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.