Nicole Richie and Shay Mitchell Share Their Top Festival Fashion Secrets

Spoiler: You can get it all from Revolve
By Jennifer Chan April 14, 2022 07:00 PM
Photo credit: Getty; Courtesy Revolve

It's that time of the year again. 

Coachella is upon us, which means tons of celebrities and fashion influencers are gearing up for a fun-filled weekend of live music, good vibes, and well, major fashion moments. We all know that with any music festival comes head-turning experimental looks, and this desert-bound event never disappoints. 

Whether you're heading to Indio or not, consider this the perfect opportunity to spruce up your spring wardrobe with sexy little dresses, crochet sets, fresh boots, and more. Not sure where to start? You really can't go wrong with Revolve, the one-stop retailer that has made it its mission to curate the very best gear with its Revolve Festival Shop. This online storefront is jam-packed with all the things from now until April 30, so trust us when we say you'll be adding to your cart in no time. 

Plus, Revolve's countless famous fans and friends of the brand even shared their top style secrets with PEOPLE for added intel, and we're spilling the beans. Keep scrolling to find festival fashion secrets and shopping recommendations from Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell, and more. 

Nicole Richie

The fashion designer and mother of two is best known for her signature bohemian style (which is exemplified through her House of Harlow 1960 clothing line), so it's no wonder she's an expert at Coachella dressing. This year, Richie's all about ease and comfort, and recommends coordinating ensembles to take the guesswork out of packing. 

"Matching sets are perfect for festival season. It's a full outfit that looks put together, but feels effortless," she tells PEOPLE.

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Ryleigh Crochet Top, $138; revolve.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Ryleigh Crochet Pant, $188; revolve.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Camila Top, $138; revolve.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Camila Short, $128; revolve.com

Shay Mitchell 

The Pretty Little Liars actress dished up plenty of savvy advice for festival-goers, noting that function is just as important as fashion."It's going to be hot out there in the desert, there's going to be a lot of people, and you're going to want to have a hands-free solution for staying hydrated. The Beis Water Bottle Sling is the most compact, chic little festival companion," she said. "This guy can carry a full-size water bottle (or hey, a bottle of Onda Tequila Seltzer), plus any essentials you need for the weekend."

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Beis the Strap, $38; revolve.com

The star also gave two thumbs up to a sparkly sheer dress (which could double as a bathing suit cover-up) and a standout pair of white cowboy boots, in addition to a clever chain necklace that keeps your sunglasses safe and in sight at all times.

"There's nothing worse than losing your favorite pair of sunnies. Trust me, I know firsthand. I'm basically an expert at sunglass loss now and yet have no excuse. I love that this tortoiseshell acrylic chain is just chunky enough to be a statement, yet slim enough not to overwhelm."

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! 8 Other Reasons Sunglass Chain, $34; revolve.com

Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, Revolve

And finally, who better to tap for fashion expertise than Revolve's own Chief Brand Officer? Gerona is up close and personal with all of the merch at all times, so she definitely knows a good thing when she sees one."

The Raye Topaz Boot is a classic festival staple with a twist. I love the update in all white, plus these go with anything!" she shared. "Micro mini skirts have made a total comeback this season, and a denim skirt paired with a plain white tee and big statement jewelry is definitely one of my go-to looks to beat the heat."

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Eb Vintage Denim Mini Skirt, $200; revolve.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Raye Topaz Boot, $328; revolve.com

