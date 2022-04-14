Nicole Richie and Shay Mitchell Share Their Top Festival Fashion Secrets

Whether you're heading to Indio or not, consider this the perfect opportunity to spruce up your spring wardrobe with sexy little dresses, crochet sets, fresh boots, and more. Not sure where to start? You really can't go wrong with Revolve, the one-stop retailer that has made it its mission to curate the very best gear with its Revolve Festival Shop. This online storefront is jam-packed with all the things from now until April 30, so trust us when we say you'll be adding to your cart in no time.