An Amazon Shopper-Loved Pair of Jeans for Short Women Is Up to 44% Off Right Now

The Resfeber Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans have a relaxed fit and are made with soft, stretchy fabric that shows off your figure without feeling constricting. There's lots of distressing on the knees and upper thigh, and a small rip on the back pocket for added detail. And don't worry, unlike most women's jeans all four of these pockets are fully functional. (Note: The brand recommends sizing up for this particular wash if you want them looser, otherwise they might fit more like skinny jeans.)