An Amazon Shopper-Loved Pair of Jeans for Short Women Is Up to 44% Off Right Now

What's more frustrating than a store not having your size? Jean shopping in general, especially for short women. If you want to try them on in the comfort of your own home while having rave reviews to help you make a decision, Amazon is your key to successfully stocking your closet. We found a pair of distressed mom jeans that are up to 44 percent off right now.
The Resfeber Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans have a relaxed fit and are made with soft, stretchy fabric that shows off your figure without feeling constricting. There's lots of distressing on the knees and upper thigh, and a small rip on the back pocket for added detail. And don't worry, unlike most women's jeans all four of these pockets are fully functional. (Note: The brand recommends sizing up for this particular wash if you want them looser, otherwise they might fit more like skinny jeans.)
Buy It! Resfeber Women's Ripped Boyfriend Jeans in Light Blue, $44.64–$61.74 with coupon (orig. $64.99–$79.99); amazon.com
Treat yourself to a high-quality pair of jeans while they're on sale and get them delivered in as little as two days. You can order them in sizes 0–26 and in petite lengths, which makes them great for short women, along with the mid-rise waist and cuffed hem.
Buying jeans online can be a little intimidating, but these are backed by more than 14,000 perfect ratings and 2,400 five-star reviews, so you know they're a safe bet. Plus, the brand offers free returns if needed.
One shopper who was skeptical at first claimed they were "shocking perfection" and said they "fit like a glove." Another raved about how stretchy they are and said that they "fit better than my other jeans." If you need more convincing, check out loads of photo reviews that show just how great they look on multiple body types.
Add these distressed mom jeans to your closet and wear them all year long with sweaters, tank tops, graphic tees, and more. They can be styled in a variety of ways and are said to be incredibly comfortable, so you really can't go wrong.
