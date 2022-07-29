This 'Flattering' Bodysuit Is a Hit Among TikTokers and Amazon Shoppers — Good Thing It Comes in 18 Colors
Bodysuits are the ultimate wear-everywhere pieces. The layering staple eliminates the hassle of tucking a shirt into a pair of pants — which most people fiddle with throughout the day as it slowly rides up.
But if you think they'll be uncomfortable because of their swimsuit-like fit, we get it. Luckily, TikTokers have found the perfect solution in the Reoria High-Neck Racerback Bodysuit, and it's on sale for $26 right now.
User @iamjojohadid recently shared a video of her modeling the tank top and dubbed it her "favorite bodysuit for curvy ladies." Other accounts have even compared it to more expensive shapewear, but this one costs half the price, so you won't feel guilty when you inevitably order it in multiple colors.
Buy It! ReoRia Racerback Tank Top Bodysuit in Sky Blue, $25.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
It's made from soft nylon with a bit of stretch, which shoppers say "feels expensive" and is "thick but somehow not hot." Choose from sizes up to XXL and 18 colors. Best of all? All of them are on sale, including eye-catching options like light blue, olive green, navy blue, and neon pink. But neutral shades are marked down too, such as black, nude, and white. You can wear it with high-waisted jeans or shorts for a casual vibe, or dress it up with trousers and a blazer.
Amazon shoppers are in love with the bodysuit, too: It's currently the best-seller in two categories (bodysuit tops and shapewear bodysuits) and nearly 16,000 customers have given it a perfect rating.
"I bought one to try and now have it in three colors," one reviewer wrote. "It's extremely flattering and I received so many compliments on this bodysuit... Definitely a staple in my closet now and I will definitely be ordering and watching out for more colors."
There's no word on when this sale ends, so add the Reoria bodysuit to your cart while it's still 28 percent off. Keep scrolling to shop the best-seller in more colors.
Buy It! ReoRia Racerback Tank Top Bodysuit in Phosphor Pink, $25.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
Buy It! ReoRia Racerback Tank Top Bodysuit in Olive Green, $25.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
Buy It! ReoRia Racerback Tank Top Bodysuit in Deep Blue, $25.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
Buy It! ReoRia Racerback Tank Top Bodysuit in Black, $25.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
