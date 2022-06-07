Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This 'Breathable' Romper with Pockets to Their Carts, and It's on Sale Right Now
If you're searching for an all-in-one outfit for the hot weather, consider this summer staple that droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up right now.
The ReoRia Scoop Neck Romper recently jumped 125 percent in sales, according to Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time. The surge in sales has also landed it the second-highest rank on the best-selling women's rompers list.
It's a great time to pick up the trending romper as it's currently on sale for up to 25 percent off. Plus, it's made of lightweight and stretchy material, so it'll keep you cool and comfortable now that it's warm out.
Buy It! ReoRia Scoop Neck Romper with Pockets, $26.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
Available in sizes small to extra-large, the breezy romper has a scoop neck design and cinched drawstring waist that makes it super cute. Oh, and it has two roomy pockets. You can take your pick from 17 colors too, including bright hues of pink, blue, and green. It also comes in fun tie-dye, camouflage, and stripe patterns.
An easy outfit you can wear all summer, the romper can be thrown on for beach trips, brunch dates, or errands. And since it's so soft and comfortable, the versatile piece is also ideal for wearing while lounging at home, according to shoppers.
More than 8,000 customers have given the romper a five-star rating. Shoppers love the "breathable fabric" that's "not see-through," with some saying it's "perfect for hot summer days."
Others rave that the looser cut is "comfortable" and "flattering," without being baggy, tight, or too short. As one reviewer simply put it: "It's just the perfect coverage for a warm summer day."
Many reviewers also "love the pockets," saying they're "super convenient." And according to another shopper, the pockets "don't bunch up to add any bulk."
There's no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the ReoRia Scoopneck Romper before the discount disappears.
