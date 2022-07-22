Reese Witherspoon Wore These Comfy, Retro Sneakers While Interviewing the Cast of Where the Crawdads Sing

This is far from the first time Witherspoon has been spotted wearing Tretorn shoes. Back in 2020, she learned a TikTok dance from her son Deacon Phillippe while wearing an all-green version of the Tretorn Rawlins, and she's been seen in the brand's Hayden Sneaker multiple times, too. Witherspoon's clothing brand Draper James even collaborated with Tretorn earlier this year for a preppy shoe collection, which led the entrepreneur to reveal that she's been turning to the brand for supportive sneakers since she was a kid.