Reese Witherspoon Wore These Comfy, Retro Sneakers While Interviewing the Cast of Where the Crawdads Sing
Reese Witherspoon has quite the sneaker collection. The showbiz powerhouse often sports comfy kicks while she's working on a film or TV show, traveling, running errands, or actually running. And although her lineup features a variety of brands, she does play favorites with a few.
Most recently, Witherspoon, 46, wore a trusty choice that dates back to her childhood: Tretorn sneakers. The Where the Crawdads Sing producer shared a video on Instagram in which she's interviewing the cast of the movie back when they were filming — which had a record-breaking opening week, by the way — and while we love listening to her trademark witty banter, our eyes were immediately drawn to Witherspoon's feet.
The Morning Show star wore the Tretorn Rawlins Retro Sneaker in white, green, and tan suede and leather with her navy wrap dress on set in Louisiana. And unlike pricier pairs she's stepped out in before, this comfy and nostalgic style is available for $85 at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Tretorn Rawlins Retro Sneaker in Green, $52.06–$140.28; nordstrom.com and amazon.com
This is far from the first time Witherspoon has been spotted wearing Tretorn shoes. Back in 2020, she learned a TikTok dance from her son Deacon Phillippe while wearing an all-green version of the Tretorn Rawlins, and she's been seen in the brand's Hayden Sneaker multiple times, too. Witherspoon's clothing brand Draper James even collaborated with Tretorn earlier this year for a preppy shoe collection, which led the entrepreneur to reveal that she's been turning to the brand for supportive sneakers since she was a kid.
It's safe to say that Tretorn is one of Witherspoon's lifelong go-to sneaker brands, and she's not alone: Hundreds of shoppers rave about the casual kicks, calling them "extremely comfortable," and claiming that their feet "never hurt" when they wear the shoes on trips that involve lots of walking. Reviewers also love how "adorable" the shoes look, with one writing that they receive "compliments galore" when they wear them.
Nordstrom has a selection of several other Tretorn shoes for women, including the sleek and subtle Nylite Sneaker, which is available in navy, kelly green, or pink gingham, and the eye-catching Loyola 2.0, a much sportier pick. If Witherspoon's loyalty to the brand is any indication of how you'll feel about the shoes, it's about time you invest in your new favorite pair of sneakers.
Shop more Tretorn shoes at Nordstrom below.
Buy It! Tretorn 'Nylite' Sneaker, $75; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tretorn Rawlins Retro Sneaker in Blush, $85; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tretorn Loyola 2.0 Sneaker, $100; nordstrom.com
