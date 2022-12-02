Lifestyle Fashion Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck Shop similar ruffle sweaters starting at $28 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 08:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images Last month, Reese Witherspoon shared her ultimate sweater weather wardrobe rotation — featuring an open-front cardigan, a chunky cable knit, and more. And a new Instagram post from the star has us adding yet another adorable pullover to the list. Earlier this week, she posed in a selfie with her Christmas tree writing: "Too soon?" The tree was decorated beautifully — with red ornaments and a holiday tartan skirt — but what we were most drawn to was the precious ruffle sweater Witherspoon was wearing in the shot. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The cream-colored number looks like a basic turtleneck at first glance, but a closer view reveals a dainty ruffle detail along the top of its collar. The embellishment adds a flirty, feminine touch that brings the look to the next level. We can't really be surprised that Witherspoon is rocking ruffles, considering how frequently the detail has popped up in fashion all year — on dresses, blouses, swimwear, and even socks. But this iteration of the trend might be our favorite to date. Unfortunately, we can't nail down the exact source of Witherspoon's top, but if you're feeling inspired to spice up your sweater collection with a ruffle or two (because, let's be honest, you've probably already exhausted your rotation), there are plenty of similar, affordable options to choose from. Kendall Jenner Wore a $38 Sweater from the Internet-Favorite Brand Hilary Duff Has Been Spotted in, Too This $70 burgundy ruffle sweater would be perfect for a casual office holiday party. There's also this lightweight ribbed sweater with subtly ruffled sleeves that are oh-so cute, and it's available in eight colors. For a more loungey ruffled look, we recommend grabbing this henley style crew neck top (which is on sale!) — it's bound to become your winter around-the-house uniform. If you're looking for even more sweater styles to stock up on, the Legally Blonde star's Instagram is where to find inspo. She recently wore a bold striped sweater similar to this Amazon best-seller, as well as a boxy brown turtleneck that would effortlessly pair with any outfit. It's official: We're deeming Reese Witherspoon this season's sweater expert. So take a page from her winter weather fashion guide and grab your go-to ruffle style below. Nordstrom Buy It! CeCe Ruffle Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Allegra K Lightweight Ruffle Mock Neck Sweater, $27.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Ruffle Knit, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! CeCe Ruffle Trim Cotton Blend Sweater, $54.90 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Romwe Frilled Collar Ruffle Keyhole Blouse, $29.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Ninja Coffee Maker 'Brews to Perfection,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale 23 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts for Women This Holiday Season, from Comfy Joggers to Photo Book Subscriptions Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks