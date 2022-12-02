Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck

Last month, Reese Witherspoon shared her ultimate sweater weather wardrobe rotation — featuring an open-front cardigan, a chunky cable knit, and more. And a new Instagram post from the star has us adding yet another adorable pullover to the list.

Earlier this week, she posed in a selfie with her Christmas tree writing: "Too soon?" The tree was decorated beautifully — with red ornaments and a holiday tartan skirt — but what we were most drawn to was the precious ruffle sweater Witherspoon was wearing in the shot.

The cream-colored number looks like a basic turtleneck at first glance, but a closer view reveals a dainty ruffle detail along the top of its collar. The embellishment adds a flirty, feminine touch that brings the look to the next level.

We can't really be surprised that Witherspoon is rocking ruffles, considering how frequently the detail has popped up in fashion all year — on dresses, blouses, swimwear, and even socks. But this iteration of the trend might be our favorite to date.

Unfortunately, we can't nail down the exact source of Witherspoon's top, but if you're feeling inspired to spice up your sweater collection with a ruffle or two (because, let's be honest, you've probably already exhausted your rotation), there are plenty of similar, affordable options to choose from.

This $70 burgundy ruffle sweater would be perfect for a casual office holiday party. There's also this lightweight ribbed sweater with subtly ruffled sleeves that are oh-so cute, and it's available in eight colors. For a more loungey ruffled look, we recommend grabbing this henley style crew neck top (which is on sale!) — it's bound to become your winter around-the-house uniform.

If you're looking for even more sweater styles to stock up on, the Legally Blonde star's Instagram is where to find inspo. She recently wore a bold striped sweater similar to this Amazon best-seller, as well as a boxy brown turtleneck that would effortlessly pair with any outfit.

It's official: We're deeming Reese Witherspoon this season's sweater expert. So take a page from her winter weather fashion guide and grab your go-to ruffle style below.

