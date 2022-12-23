Reese Witherspoon Can't Stop Wearing Cozy Sweaters in This Festive Color — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20

Mindy Kaling and Kate Middleton have also been spotted in red this season

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters Tout
Photo: Getty Images / Amazon

Maybe Elle Woods should take a cue from Reese Witherspoon — because clearly, red is the new pink.

This week, the Legally Blonde actress shared two posts on Instagram wearing the striking holiday hue. In the first image, Witherspoon was wearing a cozy, red turtleneck sweater with pink stripes down the arm. She styled the look with a black winter hat, hoop earrings, and dark denim jeans.

The next day, the actress made her rounds on the set of The Morning Show to show off everyone's ugly sweaters for a friendly holiday-themed contest. But, Witherspoon's red sweater was not her sweater submission. There's no way the delicate ribbed details and ruby-red color could be considered ugly. She changed into a reindeer costume for that instead!

Other stars like Mindy Kaling and Kate Middleton have been wearing the perfect-holiday color this season, too. While they have opted for dresses, we're happy to stay cozy when temperatures start to drop, so we found sweaters that are similar to Witherspoon's starting at just $30.

Shop Red Sweaters Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

  • Gaberly Boat Neck Batwing Sleeve Knitted Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com
  • The Drop Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $31.92 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
  • & Other Stories Heart Embroidered Mock Neck Sweater, $119; stories.com
  • Pieces Color Block Sweater in Pink and Red, $52; asos.com
  • Anrabess Oversized Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $19.10–$35.40 (orig. $34.90–$38.30); amazon.com
  • FP Beach Malibu Solid Surf Set, $78; freepeople.com
  • Mango Oversized Striped Sweater, $69.99; shop.mango.com

With more than 7,000 five-star ratings, this Amazon sweater is a popular option worth checking out. Its slight ribbed pattern, boat neck silhouette, and batwing sleeves are an unbeatable trio for those wanting to celebrate the holidays in red.

One shopper who bought it in another color (there are 43, to be exact) said it was "like wearing butter" and added that it was "not too heavy and not too light." Another shopper described the red color as "bright and gorgeous" and added that it was "much more vibrant than [the] picture." You can grab the sweater for just $30 and make heads turn this winter.

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Gaberly Boat Neck Batwing Sleeve Knitted Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com

Grab this balloon sleeve sweater from Amazon for a look that you can wear during festive celebrations and into the new year. The puffy sleeves and padded shoulders look fancy, but it's still comfy enough to wear during your holiday movie marathons. "I love this sweater for work or for going out," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $31.92 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

This mock neck sweater from & Other Stories is still in the same eye-catching cherry color as both of Witherspoon's, but it has a feminine touch with the tiny hearts scattered all around. It also has ribbing on the hems of the sleeves and around the neck.

For under $120, you'll get a lot of wear out of it. Style the versatile top with jeans like Reese, or perhaps, throw it over a mini dress and some tights for a Hailey Bieber-inspired look.

Heart Embroidered Mock Neck Sweater
& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Heart Embroidered Mock Neck Sweater, $119; stories.com

In case it hasn't crossed your mind, Valentine's Day isn't that far off. So, grab this Pieces Color Block sweater, which can double as festive holiday wear and V-Day attire. Similar to Witherspoon's turtleneck with pink stripes, the bold crewneck sweater gives the eye something else to look at with its lovely, rosy additions.

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters
Asos

Buy It! Pieces Color Block Sweater in Pink and Red, $52; asos.com

This oversized quarter-zip sweater from Anrabess also comes in a red color that's similar to the ones Reese wore this week, or for a head-to-toe red look, you can grab a short and shirt set from Free People for under $80.

Keep scrolling to shop more Reese Witherspoon-inspired red sweaters that will make you feel festive this winter.

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Quarter-ZIp Pullover Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $19.10–$35.40 (orig. $34.90–$38.30); amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters
Free People

Buy It! FP Beach Malibu Solid Surf Set, $78; freepeople.com

Reese Witherspoon Red Sweaters
Mango

Buy It! Mango Oversized Striped Sweater, $69.99; shop.mango.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hailey Bieber is seen on January 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
This Celeb-Worn Activewear Brand Has an Under-the-Radar Sale Section — and New Styles Were Just Added
Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Cordless Stick Vacuum with an LED Display Is on Sale for $100 — the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
Cozy Earth Sale Tout
Oprah Is a Fan of This Bedding and Pajama Brand That Is Having an Under-the-Radar Warehouse Sale — Up to 55% Off
Related Articles
cozy sweater roundup tout
There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13
Reese Witherspoon attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Something From Tiffany's" at AMC Century City 15 on November 29, 2022 in Century City, California.
Reese Witherspoon Sipped a 'Disgusting' Negroni Sbagliato with Laura Dern in This Classic Outfit Starter
anrabess-sweater-roundup-tout
This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters
Selena Gomez Pink Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore
mindy kaling
'Fashion Risk' in a $1,765 Strapless White Dress — Here's How to Try Winter's Coolest Color for Yourself
Amazon Outlet Holiday Dresses
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Flattering Holiday Dresses That Will Still Arrive in Time — Starting at Just $10
emily in paris sweater tout
Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck
Jennifer Lopez Fair Isle Sweater
Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month
plaid jackets
Jennifer Lopez Went Book Shopping in a Festive Coat Featuring the Classic Print Hollywood Returns to Every Year
Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweaters
9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Arrive Before the Holiday, All for Less Than $50 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years
Last-Chance Gifts on Amazon Tout
This Is Your Absolute Last Chance to Get These 39 Christmas Gifts on Time
Kate Middleton, Zoey Deutch, Mindy Kaling
Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebs Are Wearing This Festive Detail That Should Be in Your Wardrobe
ANRABESS Womens Oversized Crewneck
Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sweater — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon
Amazon Customer-Loved Cozy Finds
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25