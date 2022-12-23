Reese Witherspoon Can't Stop Wearing Cozy Sweaters in This Festive Color — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20

Maybe Elle Woods should take a cue from Reese Witherspoon — because clearly, red is the new pink.

This week, the Legally Blonde actress shared two posts on Instagram wearing the striking holiday hue. In the first image, Witherspoon was wearing a cozy, red turtleneck sweater with pink stripes down the arm. She styled the look with a black winter hat, hoop earrings, and dark denim jeans.

The next day, the actress made her rounds on the set of The Morning Show to show off everyone's ugly sweaters for a friendly holiday-themed contest. But, Witherspoon's red sweater was not her sweater submission. There's no way the delicate ribbed details and ruby-red color could be considered ugly. She changed into a reindeer costume for that instead!

Other stars like Mindy Kaling and Kate Middleton have been wearing the perfect-holiday color this season, too. While they have opted for dresses, we're happy to stay cozy when temperatures start to drop, so we found sweaters that are similar to Witherspoon's starting at just $30.

Shop Red Sweaters Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Gaberly Boat Neck Batwing Sleeve Knitted Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com

The Drop Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $31.92 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

& Other Stories Heart Embroidered Mock Neck Sweater, $119; stories.com

Pieces Color Block Sweater in Pink and Red, $52; asos.com

Anrabess Oversized Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $19.10–$35.40 (orig. $34.90–$38.30); amazon.com

FP Beach Malibu Solid Surf Set, $78; freepeople.com

Mango Oversized Striped Sweater, $69.99; shop.mango.com

With more than 7,000 five-star ratings, this Amazon sweater is a popular option worth checking out. Its slight ribbed pattern, boat neck silhouette, and batwing sleeves are an unbeatable trio for those wanting to celebrate the holidays in red.

One shopper who bought it in another color (there are 43, to be exact) said it was "like wearing butter" and added that it was "not too heavy and not too light." Another shopper described the red color as "bright and gorgeous" and added that it was "much more vibrant than [the] picture." You can grab the sweater for just $30 and make heads turn this winter.

Amazon

Buy It! Gaberly Boat Neck Batwing Sleeve Knitted Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com

Grab this balloon sleeve sweater from Amazon for a look that you can wear during festive celebrations and into the new year. The puffy sleeves and padded shoulders look fancy, but it's still comfy enough to wear during your holiday movie marathons. "I love this sweater for work or for going out," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $31.92 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

This mock neck sweater from & Other Stories is still in the same eye-catching cherry color as both of Witherspoon's, but it has a feminine touch with the tiny hearts scattered all around. It also has ribbing on the hems of the sleeves and around the neck.

For under $120, you'll get a lot of wear out of it. Style the versatile top with jeans like Reese, or perhaps, throw it over a mini dress and some tights for a Hailey Bieber-inspired look.

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Heart Embroidered Mock Neck Sweater, $119; stories.com

In case it hasn't crossed your mind, Valentine's Day isn't that far off. So, grab this Pieces Color Block sweater, which can double as festive holiday wear and V-Day attire. Similar to Witherspoon's turtleneck with pink stripes, the bold crewneck sweater gives the eye something else to look at with its lovely, rosy additions.

Asos

Buy It! Pieces Color Block Sweater in Pink and Red, $52; asos.com

This oversized quarter-zip sweater from Anrabess also comes in a red color that's similar to the ones Reese wore this week, or for a head-to-toe red look, you can grab a short and shirt set from Free People for under $80.

Keep scrolling to shop more Reese Witherspoon-inspired red sweaters that will make you feel festive this winter.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Quarter-ZIp Pullover Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $19.10–$35.40 (orig. $34.90–$38.30); amazon.com

Free People

Buy It! FP Beach Malibu Solid Surf Set, $78; freepeople.com

Mango

Buy It! Mango Oversized Striped Sweater, $69.99; shop.mango.com

