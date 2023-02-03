Lifestyle Fashion Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed Get these similar styles for as little as $26 By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon can always be counted on to serve up some fresh, seasonally-inspired outfit inspiration. Take, for example, the cherry red skirt set that she recently wore in not one, but two posts on Instagram. Earlier this week, the Your Place or Mine star shared a carousel of photos and a video wearing a silk button-down blouse and matching crepe wrap skirt from Lafayette 148, and her followers couldn't take their eyes off of them. Several people commented that her outfit is great inspiration for Valentine's Day — and we couldn't agree more. The red hot look is a timeless choice for your date night to celebrate the day of love. And while Witherspoon is technically wearing two separate pieces, together they give the illusion of a classic wrap dress. Witherspoon styled her red ensemble with chocolate brown slingback heels, dainty layered gold necklaces, and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. To mimic for your upcoming date night, opt for any black or brown heel — from stilettos to knee high boots. You can also swap black accessories for other neutrals to make it more daytime-friendly. And if you want to rewear the look for a more casual event, simply throw on some sneakers and a jean jacket or blazer. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Her outfit is all the inspiration we need for Valentine's Day, so we rounded up a few similar options to help you achieve her look — like this Spanx dress, which happens to be one brand's newer launches. While it's slightly pricey at just under $200, the quality can't be beat. It's made with a thicker, studier fabric that one reviewer, who travels a lot, said packs really well. "It is sophisticated enough for work and comfortable, too!" they said. Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress in True Red, $198; spanx.com For something with a lower price point, this fun lantern-sleeve option from Amazon has more than 5,700 five-star ratings, and many people are calling it their "favorite dress." One happy customer said, "I wear it for most of my special occasions." Another chimed in that it hugs their curves just right. "I have a curvier body, and this dress fits well at the hips and breast area," they noted. Amazon Buy It! Exlura Casual Mini Dress in Red, $39.99; amazon.com Keep scrolling to shop more Reese Witherspoon-inspired red dresses to scoop up before your next big date night. Amazon Buy It! Umenlele Long Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress in Wine Red, $25.99; amazon.com Lulus Buy It! Lulus Sheer Attraction Red Long Sleeve Ruffled Mini Dress, $58; lulus.com Revolve Buy It! More To Come Mia Ruffle Tie Dress, $78; revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Would Think,' According to Shoppers, and They're Double Discounted Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City' Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller