Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed

Reese Witherspoon can always be counted on to serve up some fresh, seasonally-inspired outfit inspiration.

Take, for example, the cherry red skirt set that she recently wore in not one, but two posts on Instagram. Earlier this week, the Your Place or Mine star shared a carousel of photos and a video wearing a silk button-down blouse and matching crepe wrap skirt from Lafayette 148, and her followers couldn't take their eyes off of them.

Several people commented that her outfit is great inspiration for Valentine's Day — and we couldn't agree more. The red hot look is a timeless choice for your date night to celebrate the day of love. And while Witherspoon is technically wearing two separate pieces, together they give the illusion of a classic wrap dress.

Witherspoon styled her red ensemble with chocolate brown slingback heels, dainty layered gold necklaces, and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. To mimic for your upcoming date night, opt for any black or brown heel — from stilettos to knee high boots. You can also swap black accessories for other neutrals to make it more daytime-friendly. And if you want to rewear the look for a more casual event, simply throw on some sneakers and a jean jacket or blazer.

Her outfit is all the inspiration we need for Valentine's Day, so we rounded up a few similar options to help you achieve her look — like this Spanx dress, which happens to be one brand's newer launches. While it's slightly pricey at just under $200, the quality can't be beat.

It's made with a thicker, studier fabric that one reviewer, who travels a lot, said packs really well. "It is sophisticated enough for work and comfortable, too!" they said.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress in True Red, $198; spanx.com

For something with a lower price point, this fun lantern-sleeve option from Amazon has more than 5,700 five-star ratings, and many people are calling it their "favorite dress." One happy customer said, "I wear it for most of my special occasions." Another chimed in that it hugs their curves just right. "I have a curvier body, and this dress fits well at the hips and breast area," they noted.

Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Casual Mini Dress in Red, $39.99; amazon.com

Keep scrolling to shop more Reese Witherspoon-inspired red dresses to scoop up before your next big date night.

Amazon

Buy It! Umenlele Long Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress in Wine Red, $25.99; amazon.com

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Sheer Attraction Red Long Sleeve Ruffled Mini Dress, $58; lulus.com

Revolve

Buy It! More To Come Mia Ruffle Tie Dress, $78; revolve.com

