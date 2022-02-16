Reese Witherspoon Makes a Case for Classic Plaid Dresses — Shop Her Exact Look, Plus Similar Styles Starting at $31
Love is still in the air. At least that is, if you happened to catch Reese Witherspoon's sweet Valentine's Day Instagram post, where she raised a glass of bubbly with husband Jim Toth to toast the romantic holiday. The star wore an adorable red plaid dress from her own Draper James line — a familiar fashion move that never gets old, if you ask us.
Buy It! Draper James Kimberly Smocked Dress, $89 (orig. $115); draperjames.com
As expected, the actress looked downright elegant and stylish in this festive number (which is currently on sale for $89 from its original price of $115), inspiring just about everyone to pick up a few plaid pieces of their own now. As mentioned, it's certainly not the first time the star has worn a pretty plaid dress — this timeless pattern is consistently seen on heavy rotation in the Academy Award winner's closet.
After all, classic plaid never goes out of style and always looks polished, cheerful, and just a bit preppy for any occasion. There's something so quintessentially charming about the traditional pattern since it adds a touch of old-school nostalgia to any ensemble, and works well in all seasons. Case in point: Witherspoon added warmth to her look by layering a black cardigan over her dress for winter, but she could easily style the piece with leather sandals and a woven bag for an easy, breezy look during warmer months, too.
Now that you might just be feeling mad for plaid, we rounded up several darling dresses (many of which are also on sale) that capture the class and sophistication of Witherspoon's style, including another variation of her Draper James design, plus slightly edgier options from J. Crew, Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and more. The popular Lucie dress from Madewell is a best-seller and comes in several appealing prints and patterns, and this tartan plaid J.Crew design is currently 43 percent off and available in sizes 0-24.
Shop these standout looks below.
Buy It! Draper James Shania Smocked Dress, $69 (orig. $95); draperjames.com
Buy It! J. Crew Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $66.99 (orig. $118); jcrew.com
Buy It! Uimlk Flowy Cottagecore Midi Dress, $30.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell Lucie Puff Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress, $94.99 (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Levi's Mira Plaid Peter Pan Collar Shirtdress, $53.70 (orig. $89.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Lucie Elbow Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress, $138; madewell.com
