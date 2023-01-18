Reese Witherspoon's Cropped Green Cardigan Is a Modern-Day Version of the One Elle Woods Wore in 'Legally Blonde'

Coffee cup in one hand, The Morning Show script in another, Reese Witherspoon shared a snapshot this week that caught our attention. On any normal occasion, we'd be craning our necks to get a sneak peek at the script, but this time, she unlocked a memory of one incredibly underrated Legally Blonde 'fit — her blue and green cardigan. And we can't stop thinking about it.

Witherspoon smized for the camera in her Instagram photo, wearing a green cardigan that appeared to be cropped. The sleeves also had their own noticeable details with a ribbed wrist hem and a slight bell sleeve. To round out the look, she threw on some light-wash denim jeans and a scoop-neck tank for an easy, comfy, put-together look that is about to be our new winter and spring uniform.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

During a scene from the legendary 2001 film Legally Blonde, the Draper James founder wore a very similar style. Taking a pause on Elle Woods' go-to color pink, it was actually in a blue and green patterned cardigan that Witherspoon delivered what might be one of her most iconic lines, "What, like it's hard?"

Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Green is also a color that Hollywood tends to flock to year-round. Celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Rebel Wilson were wearing kelly green in the summer, while Kate Middleton has worn a shade of green during practically every season this year.

So, to paraphrase Elle Woods, we're not breaking up with Barbiecore because it's too blonde, but because it's a bit too pink, and we're ready to embrace a new hue. Shop our eight green cardigan picks below, and soon you'll be on your way to greener fashion pastures.

Elle Woods' style was typical of that in the early aughts — lots of sequins, patterns, and bright pink. But in recent years, the needle has moved and minimalistic pieces that can be worn despite trends, is what's in.

Take this ″super comfy″ cardigan from Amazon, for example. The color is appealing, and it's not something that will need to be buried once the "trend-setters" move on to the next color. Also, the classic design doesn't skew toward any particular silhouette trend, so it's a piece that you won't regret buying once the flares, the shoulder pads, or what have you, have run their course. Plus, one shopper described it as "super cute and lightweight," while another said it was "so good, I got more colors."

Amazon

Buy It! Satuun Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

A capsule wardrobe piece that's affordable, this cropped Mango sweater has a simple design, which equals years of wearability ahead. Plus, it's 60 percent off right now and available in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Mango

Buy It! Mango Button Knit Cardigan, $27.99 (orig. $69.99); shop.mango.com

Solid sweaters are important in any well-rounded wardrobe, but sometimes, you just want to stand out a bit — which can easily be achieved with a print. For just under $50, you can rep green and cream with this retro-looking sweater you can snag at Nordstrom.

As for styling, there are many routes you can go, but we have two that we're already planning to wear: keep it clean and simple, maybe with a pair of satin pants like we've seen on Katie Holmes, or pair it with more prints for a bold look you would see Emily Cooper wearing on Emily in Paris.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vero Moda Sara Long Sleeve Cardigan, $48.30 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

A pattern for Elle Woods, a solid for Reese Witherspoon — clearly, green sweaters are staples for a reason. Keep scrolling to shop more of our green cardigan picks below.

Lulu's

Buy It! Lulu's That Cozy Feeling Green Knit Button-Up Cropped Cardigan, $39 (orig. $52); lulus.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Fuzzy Deep V-Neck Cardigan, $39.50 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Texture Cotton Cardigan, $130; everlane.com

Amazon

Buy It! Juoiantang Cropped Cardigan Long Sleeve Sweater, $31.01 with coupon (orig. $32.99) amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Long Sleeve V Neck Knit Cardigan, $25.99–$35.99; amazon.com

