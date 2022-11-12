Sweater Weather Is 'Official, Y'all,' and Reese Witherspoon Is Wearing These 3 Cozy Styles on Repeat

Reese Witherspoon is here to remind us that sweater weather has arrived — and that doesn't mean you have to rewear the same cable knit every day for the rest of the season (unless you want to, of course).

In a new Instagram reel, The Morning Show star showed off three of her favorite sweater styles, writing: "Me every day from now until next March." In the clip, she wore a Parisian black and white striped mini cardigan with gold buttons, a classic cream-colored mock neck sweater, and a burgundy open-front cardigan. She simply captioned the video, "It's official, y'all," referring to sweater season.

As if her caption wasn't witty enough, she ended the clip by dressing her French bulldog, Minnie, in all three styles. And honestly, she's never looked better.

Of all Witherspoon's picks, it's hard to choose a favorite, because every type she showcased serves a purpose. And we went ahead and found some budget-friendly options for each style she wore, all of which are available on Amazon and cost under $50.

Shop Sweaters Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Mock necks — like this similar boucle style from Goodthreads — you can never go wrong with, as they're timeless, easy to throw on, warm, and comfortable. In a neutral color like Witherspoon's, they go with everything, but they can also make more of a statement in other shades. Whether you prefer a classic cable knit or a looser, more casual design, there are plenty of affordable options.

Button-up cardigans are another cool weather staple — the keyword being cool, not cold. They're not as stuffy as pullover sweaters because they're often lighter, and if you're prone to overheating, they're easily removable to reveal an equally fashionable underlayer. Witherspoon's striped style is a classic wardrobe staple, and this one looks exactly like it for $28.

Then there's the open-front cardigan, which should really be renamed "wearable blanket," because that's how cozy it is to wear one. The generous length makes it compatible with most outfits, from dresses to leggings to jeans. And if a breeze comes through during an outing, nothing is more comforting than wrapping it around yourself to stay warm. If you like Witherspoon's burgundy shade, you're in luck, because Amazon has a near perfect match, but it also comes in other colors like khaki, pink, and olive.

We know retrieving your seasonal stuff from storage to transition your closet can be a pain. So stock up on some new threads below. When the next chilly day rolls around, you'll have zero regrets.

Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Boucle Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $49.30; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Turtleneck, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Miladusa Oversized Cable Knit Pullover, $38.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Spicy Sandia Striped Button Down Cardigan, $27.49; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan, $33.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! ZoeAce Chunky Waffle Open-Front Cardigan, $33.28 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan, $27.90; amazon.com

