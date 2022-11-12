Sweater Weather Is 'Official, Y'all,' and Reese Witherspoon Is Wearing These 3 Cozy Styles on Repeat

These similar sweaters start at $27

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 12, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Reese Witherspoon is here to remind us that sweater weather has arrived — and that doesn't mean you have to rewear the same cable knit every day for the rest of the season (unless you want to, of course).

In a new Instagram reel, The Morning Show star showed off three of her favorite sweater styles, writing: "Me every day from now until next March." In the clip, she wore a Parisian black and white striped mini cardigan with gold buttons, a classic cream-colored mock neck sweater, and a burgundy open-front cardigan. She simply captioned the video, "It's official, y'all," referring to sweater season.

As if her caption wasn't witty enough, she ended the clip by dressing her French bulldog, Minnie, in all three styles. And honestly, she's never looked better.

Of all Witherspoon's picks, it's hard to choose a favorite, because every type she showcased serves a purpose. And we went ahead and found some budget-friendly options for each style she wore, all of which are available on Amazon and cost under $50.

Shop Sweaters Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Mock necks — like this similar boucle style from Goodthreads — you can never go wrong with, as they're timeless, easy to throw on, warm, and comfortable. In a neutral color like Witherspoon's, they go with everything, but they can also make more of a statement in other shades. Whether you prefer a classic cable knit or a looser, more casual design, there are plenty of affordable options.

Button-up cardigans are another cool weather staple — the keyword being cool, not cold. They're not as stuffy as pullover sweaters because they're often lighter, and if you're prone to overheating, they're easily removable to reveal an equally fashionable underlayer. Witherspoon's striped style is a classic wardrobe staple, and this one looks exactly like it for $28.

Then there's the open-front cardigan, which should really be renamed "wearable blanket," because that's how cozy it is to wear one. The generous length makes it compatible with most outfits, from dresses to leggings to jeans. And if a breeze comes through during an outing, nothing is more comforting than wrapping it around yourself to stay warm. If you like Witherspoon's burgundy shade, you're in luck, because Amazon has a near perfect match, but it also comes in other colors like khaki, pink, and olive.

We know retrieving your seasonal stuff from storage to transition your closet can be a pain. So stock up on some new threads below. When the next chilly day rolls around, you'll have zero regrets.

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads Boucle Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $49.30; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Turtleneck, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Miladusa Oversized Cable Knit Pullover, $38.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Spicy Sandia Striped Button Down Cardigan, $27.49; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan, $33.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! ZoeAce Chunky Waffle Open-Front Cardigan, $33.28 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan, $27.90; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Joanna Gaines Holiday Gift Guide
11 Things in Joanna Gaines' Holiday Gift Guide That Are Intriguing Our Shopping Experts
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deal Roundup November 2022 Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Stuffed with Steep Deals on Furniture, and Prices Start at $49
Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms the 'Entire Room,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Related Articles
Everlane Sweater Sale
Cozy Fall Sweaters, Including Selena Gomez's Chunky Turtleneck, Are 30% Off at Everlane Now
Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Found: The 10 Best Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 64% Off
sweater dresses
10 Cozy, Comfy Sweater Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
jennifer garner; selena gomez
Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24
Mindy Kaling is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mindy Kaling's Colorful Cardigan Is from Target's Latest Designer Collection — and It's Still Available
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
Amazon Holiday Curation Tout
Amazon's Newest Fashion Section Answers the Question: What Should I Wear to My Family Holiday Party?
Something Navy Fall Collection 2022
Something Navy's Fall Collection Is on Sale for PEOPLE Readers with Our Exclusive Discount Code
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Took a Stroll Down Memory Lane on Waverly Place in Ugg Joggers and a Cozy Collared Sweater
Reese Witherspoon shacket
Reese Witherspoon Gave Her Entire Glam Team Matching Shackets in This Unexpected Color for Fall
AMZF Scarves Under $25
Shoppers Say These Blanket-Like Scarves Are 'Super Soft and Cute,' and Prices Start at $11
oprah-winfrey-barefoot-dreams-cardigan
Oprah Once Deemed This Cozy Brand One of Her Favorite Things — and It's Secretly on Sale Right Now
amazon sweaters for women cable stitch
Amazon's Sweater Line Is Back with Irresistibly Cozy Knits That Start at $13
old navy essentials
Old Navy Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale — Everything Is Under $20