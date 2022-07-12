Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon Got a Quick Touchup from Her Daughter While Wearing the Perfect Summer Dress

Snag your own cool and comfy eyelet dress à la Reese
By Claire Harmeyer July 11, 2022 08:00 PM
Whether you have spinach in your teeth, lipstick smeared on your chin, or hairs out of place, any good friend will let you know when you need a touchup — and in Reese Witherspoon's case, her daughter is that helping hand.

Yesterday, Witherspoon shared two photos with 22-year-old Ava Phillippe on Instagram, and it's a sweet mother-daughter moment. In the personal pics, the duo stood in front of a beautiful beach while Phillippe gave her mom's glam a refresh. The Where the Crawdads Sing producer aptly captioned the snapshots, "Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰". 

While Witherspoon's makeup does look flawless (thanks to Ava, apparently!), we're more focused on her seasonally-perfect outfit. The Morning Show actress wore a white summer dress with buttons, a roped tie waist, and eyelet detailing along the shoulders, chest, and balloon sleeves. Not only is it a classy and eye-catching look, but it's appropriate for summer weather, too.

Eyelet fabric features embroidered holes in creative patterns, which adds interest to dresses, skirts, and tops while also offering breathability. The location of Witherspoon's sunset photoshoot is unclear, but we can assume from the beach background that it's warm, so it's no wonder the Oscar winner opted for an eyelet dress.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Blake Lively Are All Sporting This Staple Summer Pattern These Days

Just like linen clothing, eyelet dresses and tops allow air to flow through and keep you cool in the thick summer heat. Although we can't be sure where Witherspoon's exact pick is from, there are plenty of pretty eyelet dresses available, like this babydoll mini dress with puff sleeves that's just $31 at Amazon.

Similarly to Witherspoon's, this midi dress features buttons down the front, eyelet sleeves (albeit a shorter length) and a smocked waist. On the other hand, this spaghetti strap option — which is on sale at Amazon for $45 — shows more skin and includes a scalloped hem.  

With ruffle cap sleeves and a fun floral eyelet design, this Madewell mini dress is super trendy — and it's 40 percent off in white at Nordstrom right now. Take a page out of Reese's book and shop more white summer dresses in eyelet fabric from Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Eyelet Empire Waist Babydoll Dress, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Didk V-Neck Ruffle Eyelet Mini Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! BerryGo Button Down Spaghetti Strap Eyelet Maxi Dress, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miessial Cap Sleeve Eyelet Midi Dress, $44.99; amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Asos Design Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Babydoll Dress, $45; nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Cap Sleeve Eyelet Midi Dress, $49.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Eyelet Ruffle Sleeve Minidress in White, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! & Other Stories Cotton Eyelet Shift Dress, $89; nordstrom.com

