Reese Witherspoon Got a Quick Touchup from Her Daughter While Wearing the Perfect Summer Dress
Whether you have spinach in your teeth, lipstick smeared on your chin, or hairs out of place, any good friend will let you know when you need a touchup — and in Reese Witherspoon's case, her daughter is that helping hand.
Yesterday, Witherspoon shared two photos with 22-year-old Ava Phillippe on Instagram, and it's a sweet mother-daughter moment. In the personal pics, the duo stood in front of a beautiful beach while Phillippe gave her mom's glam a refresh. The Where the Crawdads Sing producer aptly captioned the snapshots, "Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰".
While Witherspoon's makeup does look flawless (thanks to Ava, apparently!), we're more focused on her seasonally-perfect outfit. The Morning Show actress wore a white summer dress with buttons, a roped tie waist, and eyelet detailing along the shoulders, chest, and balloon sleeves. Not only is it a classy and eye-catching look, but it's appropriate for summer weather, too.
Eyelet fabric features embroidered holes in creative patterns, which adds interest to dresses, skirts, and tops while also offering breathability. The location of Witherspoon's sunset photoshoot is unclear, but we can assume from the beach background that it's warm, so it's no wonder the Oscar winner opted for an eyelet dress.
Just like linen clothing, eyelet dresses and tops allow air to flow through and keep you cool in the thick summer heat. Although we can't be sure where Witherspoon's exact pick is from, there are plenty of pretty eyelet dresses available, like this babydoll mini dress with puff sleeves that's just $31 at Amazon.
Similarly to Witherspoon's, this midi dress features buttons down the front, eyelet sleeves (albeit a shorter length) and a smocked waist. On the other hand, this spaghetti strap option — which is on sale at Amazon for $45 — shows more skin and includes a scalloped hem.
With ruffle cap sleeves and a fun floral eyelet design, this Madewell mini dress is super trendy — and it's 40 percent off in white at Nordstrom right now. Take a page out of Reese's book and shop more white summer dresses in eyelet fabric from Amazon and Nordstrom below.
Buy It! Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Eyelet Empire Waist Babydoll Dress, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Didk V-Neck Ruffle Eyelet Mini Dress, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BerryGo Button Down Spaghetti Strap Eyelet Maxi Dress, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Miessial Cap Sleeve Eyelet Midi Dress, $44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Asos Design Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Babydoll Dress, $45; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ecowish Cap Sleeve Eyelet Midi Dress, $49.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell Eyelet Ruffle Sleeve Minidress in White, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Cotton Eyelet Shift Dress, $89; nordstrom.com
- Reese Witherspoon Got a Quick Touchup from Her Daughter While Wearing the Perfect Summer Dress
- These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are Up to 38% Off During Amazon Prime Day
- These Coffee Machines With Grinders Brew the Freshest Cup Possible
- Celebrity Chefs Love Stainless Steel Cookware—These Are Our Favorites