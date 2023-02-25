Lifestyle Fashion Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Just Dropped New Sneakers with the Shoe Brand She Wore as a Kid Shop Draper James x Tretorn starting at $80 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 25, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Draper James In need of some fresh kicks for spring? Reese Witherspoon has you covered. The actress and producer's fashion line, Draper James, has collaborated with the Swedish sneaker brand Tretorn on a collection of limited-edition, spring-ready sneakers. This is the second collaboration from the duo, following a selection of styles released in February 2022. "So excited about this collab!" Reese said in an Instagram Story at the time. "Growing up, I always loved a pair of new, fresh Tretorns," she wrote, adding, "Makes me feel like a kid again." There are three silhouettes in the new drop, and everything is under $120. The Nylite Plus and Rawlins 2.0 are back with some additional color options, and they're joined by Tretorn's popular Stadium Sneaker. The Nylite Plus Sneaker is a classic tennis shoe with a low profile and rounded toe, and it's back in a new color: a blue with a cute striped detail at the heel. (Colors from the previous drop — a white pair with gold accents and a navy gingham pair — are also in stock, by the way). Draper James Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneakers in Navy, $80; draperjames.com Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23 The Stadium Sneaker has a chunkier silhouette, with more padding around the ankle and a thicker sole. It's available in just one color, white with blue. Draper James Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Stadium Sneaker, $110; draperjames.com The Rawlins 2.0 is available in two options, both featuring colors we know Reese has an affinity for — red and pink. The retro-inspired style has a more athletic look, and along with the others, were designed to match Witherspoon's Draper James Sport Collection. Consider wearing them to your next mood-boosting workout — to quote Elle Woods, "Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy." Keep scrolling to shop the Draper James and Tretorn collaboration now. You know what they say: If the shoe fits, buy it in every color. Draper James Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 Sneaker in Red, $90; draperjames.com Draper James Buy It! Draper James x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 Sneaker in Pink, $90; draperjames.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Gunk This Best-Selling Mop Cleans Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale This Chic Carry-On Comes from a Brand Best Known for Affordable Cashmere — and It's Finally Back in Stock You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend