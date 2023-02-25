Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Just Dropped New Sneakers with the Shoe Brand She Wore as a Kid

In need of some fresh kicks for spring? Reese Witherspoon has you covered.

The actress and producer's fashion line, Draper James, has collaborated with the Swedish sneaker brand Tretorn on a collection of limited-edition, spring-ready sneakers. This is the second collaboration from the duo, following a selection of styles released in February 2022.

"So excited about this collab!" Reese said in an Instagram Story at the time. "Growing up, I always loved a pair of new, fresh Tretorns," she wrote, adding, "Makes me feel like a kid again."

There are three silhouettes in the new drop, and everything is under $120. The Nylite Plus and Rawlins 2.0 are back with some additional color options, and they're joined by Tretorn's popular Stadium Sneaker.

The Nylite Plus Sneaker is a classic tennis shoe with a low profile and rounded toe, and it's back in a new color: a blue with a cute striped detail at the heel. (Colors from the previous drop — a white pair with gold accents and a navy gingham pair — are also in stock, by the way).

The Stadium Sneaker has a chunkier silhouette, with more padding around the ankle and a thicker sole. It's available in just one color, white with blue.

The Rawlins 2.0 is available in two options, both featuring colors we know Reese has an affinity for — red and pink. The retro-inspired style has a more athletic look, and along with the others, were designed to match Witherspoon's Draper James Sport Collection. Consider wearing them to your next mood-boosting workout — to quote Elle Woods, "Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy."

Keep scrolling to shop the Draper James and Tretorn collaboration now. You know what they say: If the shoe fits, buy it in every color.

