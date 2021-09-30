Reese Witherspoon's Gingham Pajamas Are Selling Out Fast, but We Found 4 Similar Sets for Less

The Morning Show star's exact pajama set is from her fashion line Draper James' most recent collection with Lands' End, and we can already see ourselves late-night-snacking in the getup. With a notched collar and breast pocket in navy gingham, the preppy sleep shirt looks polished, while the pajama shorts are roomy with an elastic waist. Plus, as Witherspoon proves, they're comfortable for dancing and eating sweets on kitchen countertops, which is a major win in our book.