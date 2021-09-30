Reese Witherspoon's Gingham Pajamas Are Selling Out Fast, but We Found 4 Similar Sets for Less
We're suckers for matching pajama sets — and apparently, so is Reese Witherspoon. On Tuesday, the actress shared a silly video on Instagram of her dancing around her kitchen and eating chocolate cake in a gingham pajama set. Not only do we want to channel Witherspoon's carefree kitchen vibes this fall, but we'd also like to slip into her cute pajamas, stat.
The Morning Show star's exact pajama set is from her fashion line Draper James' most recent collection with Lands' End, and we can already see ourselves late-night-snacking in the getup. With a notched collar and breast pocket in navy gingham, the preppy sleep shirt looks polished, while the pajama shorts are roomy with an elastic waist. Plus, as Witherspoon proves, they're comfortable for dancing and eating sweets on kitchen countertops, which is a major win in our book.
Since she dropped the Instagram video, Witherspoon's Draper James x Lands' End pajama set is selling out fast. Some sizes of the shirt and shorts are still available at both Draper James and Lands' End, but you better snag the cozy sleepwear ASAP, because it's bound to sell out altogether soon.
Buy It! Draper James x Lands' End Button Down Pajama Shirt in Navy Gingham, $39.95, draperjames.com
Buy It! Draper James x Lands' End Pajama Shorts in Navy Gingham, $29.95, draperjames.com
If you can't score your size in the pajama shorts, matching pants in the gingham navy print are available at Lands' End — and they might be even better suited for upcoming chilly nights.
Buy It! Draper James x Lands' End Women's Cotton Poplin Pajama Crop Pants, $29.96 (orig. $39.95), landsend.com
We're loving Witherspoon's preppy patterned pajamas so much, we found four lookalikes to shop, including two long-sleeved options fitting for fall. So, if you can't land her exact set, opt for one of the cute and comfortable Draper James dupes below.
Buy It! Smog Women's Pajama Set, $13.99–$21.99, amazon.com
Buy It! Ekouaer Pajama Set, $19.99–$29.99, amazon.com
Buy It! Miholl Women Plaid Long Sleeve V-Neck Pajama Set, $29.99–$32.99, amazon.com
Buy It! Printed Pajama Top & Shorts Set, $34.99, oldnavy.com
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Reese Witherspoon's Gingham Pajamas Are Selling Out Fast, but We Found 4 Similar Sets for Less
- Kate Spade's Surprise Sale Has Discounts Up to 75% Off, but It Won't Last Long
- The Amount of Dirt and Debris This Vacuum Picks Up Is 'Appalling,' Shoppers Say, and It's Just $91
- More Than 58,000 Shoppers Gave This 'Cloud-Like' Duvet Insert a Five-Star Rating — and It's Only $32