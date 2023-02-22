Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23

"Let's hear it for Debbie's denim, y'all!"

Reese Witherspoon loved her Your Place or Mine character's outfits so much, she posted a tribute to the looks on Instagram, declaring, "Her wardrobe needed a spot on the feed."

In the four-image carousel post, Witherspoon is smiling in all of the behind-the-scenes images wearing different denim staples: a jean jacket, denim skirts, and a pair of cropped straight-leg jeans. The casual outfits mix floral blouses, a patterned maxi skirt, and practical accessories, like white sneakers and a leather crossbody bag, with the denim pieces.

The actress and producer looks so at home in each of the outfits that it would be easy to mistake them for her own, but it's the work of costume designer Sophie De Rakoff. Inspired by Debbie Dunn's denim, we did some searching to find pieces similar to the ones Witherspoon highlighted.

Denim Inspired by Reese Witherspoon's Character, Debbie Dunn

The first image in Witherspoon's post shows her sitting on the edge of her trailer's door in a slim-fitting jean jacket with a printed skirt, white sneakers, and a brown leather bag. This Levi's jacket closely resembles the style, with its medium wash and tailored fit. It's made from cotton with just a bit of stretch, so it will move with you. The jacket comes in sizes XS–XL, and reviewers suggest sizing up if you're between sizes.

Zappos

Buy It! Levi's Originals Trucker Jacket in Sweet Jane, $79.99 (orig. $89.50); zappos.com

In the second pic, Witherspoon is wearing a high-rise denim skirt with a contrasting panel and the bottom center. The hem is frayed, so while we couldn't find a perfect dupe for this look, you can try this $32 maxi skirt from Amazon, and crop it to your preferred length with a sharp pair of fabric scissors — no need to bother hemming!

One shopper, who rated the skirt five stars, called it "perfect," noting the "great quality," and added, "I absolutely love this skirt! I wear it all the time!" You can Wwear it with a navy floral print top and a military-inspired jacket to complete the look.

Amazon

Buy It! Viatabuna High Waist Denim Maxi Skirt, $31.99; amazon.com

But wait, there's more — denim skirts, that is. In an image with co-star Ashton Kutcher and the Netflix film's writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna (who also wrote The Devil Wears Prada!), Reese had on a salmon pink, knee-length skirt. For a similar look, try this style from Jag Jeans, which has a smoothing waistband and secret, built-in shorts underneath.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Jag Jeans On the Go Pull-On Skort in Brick, $58; nordstrom.com

Last but not least, Witherspoon is seen on location in New York City holding a suitcase, replete with an airplane neck pillow. She is wearing a pair of high-rise jeans with a straight leg that crop right at the ankle, showing off a pair of what many Instagram commenters believe to be Swedish Hasbeens T-Strap High Heels. This pair of jeans from COS has a similar look, with their clean finish free from distressing or other details.

Nordstrom

Buy It! COS Tapered Leg Jean in Blue Dark Washed, $120; nordstrom.com

Give your denim wardrobe a refresh with more pieces inspired by Reese Witherspoon's character Debbie. Keep scrolling to shop more jean jackets, skirts, and pants.

Amazon

Buy It! Liz Memory Classic Denim Jacket in Dark Denim, $26.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wash Denim Lab Pieced Midi Skirt, $128; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Guanny Stretch Denim Skirt in Pink, $22.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Agolde '90s Crop Loose Straight Jeans, $198; nordstrom.com

