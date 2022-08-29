Reese Witherspoon Topped Off Her Pretty Maxi Dress with the Staple Jacket Every Summer-to-Fall Closet Needs

There are strictly casual layering pieces — think cotton hoodies and nylon windbreakers — and then there are much more elevated picks like tweed blazers and leather bombers. But a denim jacket perfectly bridges the gap between relaxed and stylish, and Reese Witherspoon just proved it.

The Morning Show actress, 46, stepped out in New York City over the weekend in a seriously smart outfit for this tricky time of year between summer and fall. Witherspoon was spotted for a night out with her husband Jim Toth wearing a sold-out Draper James maxi dress, open-toed block heels, and a medium wash jean jacket.

Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket, $37.99; amazon.com

While Witherspoon's tiered maxi dress kept things breezy, her denim jacket was the ideal weight for an end-of-summer evening when a cool breeze might unexpectedly send a chill through the air. As the Where the Crawdads Sing producer showcased, jean jackets are a casual addition to pretty dresses, but they also complement linen pants, leggings, and even sweatsuits for errands during crisp fall days.

Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler Authentics Denim Jacket, $32.79 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Celebrities have been wearing classic jean jackets for years: Zendaya often explores NYC in them, Blake Lively topped off her rainbow Atelier Versace gown with an oversized jean jacket for a movie premiere back in February, and Meghan Markle has famously worn this timeless pick from Madewell multiple times since 2017. The Duchess of Sussex's choice is currently sold out in most sizes, but this lighter wash version from the brand is just as versatile and stylish.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Jean Jacket in Medford Wash, $89.60 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $128); madewell.com

During these late-summer-early-fall weeks, bringing a layering piece along with you in case the temperature dips is crucial, and a denim jacket fits the bill. Going for a quick coffee walk? Toss a jean jacket over your exercise dress and head out the door. Attending an outdoor dinner and unsure if the breeze might pick up? Grab a denim jacket so you're prepared.

There's a wide variety of options out there, from light wash styles to oversized silhouettes, ranging in price from $33 to $138. Below, shop more denim jackets you're bound to wear on repeat for years to come.

Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Non-Stretch Jean Jacket, $39.99; oldnavy.gap.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Mango Denim Jacket, $59.99; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Original Trucker Jacket, $62.65 (orig. $89.50); amazon.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Modern Jean Jacket, $88; everlane.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Opal Swing Denim Jacket, $98; freepeople.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Cropped Trucker Jean Jacket in Woodlane Wash, $96.60 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138); madewell.com

