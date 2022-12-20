Reese Witherspoon Sipped a 'Disgusting' Negroni Sbagliato with Laura Dern in This Classic Outfit Starter

Black turtlenecks are so easy to layer, and these cozy options start at $17

By Staff Author
Published on December 20, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reese Witherspoon attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Something From Tiffany's" at AMC Century City 15 on November 29, 2022 in Century City, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite drinks, and for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, it's certainly not a negroni sbagliato.

In a recent Instagram video, the Big Little Lies stars gave the winter cocktail (made famous thanks to a viral TikTok with House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke) a try, and their reactions were nothing short of blunt.

"That's disgusting," Dern winced as she handed the glass back to Witherspoon. "It is kind of gross," the Legally Blonde actress replied before the two burst out laughing. Although their tasting experience was subpar, the famous pals brought their A-game when it came to their winter outfits, including some tried-and-true staples that everyone needs in their closet.

Dern looked chic in a silky blouse and black blazer, while Witherspoon's easy winter 'fit also included a blazer, plus chunky gold earrings and a black turtleneck.

With ice cold weather sweeping many parts of the U.S., turtlenecks are a smart choice because of their ample coverage of the upper body. The warm and versatile sweaters also make great outfit starters — they can be layered under blazers and jackets, as well worn with everything from skirts to jeans to leather pants.

If you're looking to add the winter staple to your wardrobe, check out some of our favorite black turtleneck sweaters below from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Spanx.

Turtleneck Sweaters Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

  • Anrabess Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com
  • Eimin Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $16.99; amazon.com
  • Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, $88; spanx.com
  • Madewell Ribbed Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $55; madewell.com
  • Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $89.90 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
  • Halogen Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top, $25; nordstrom.com
  • Wosalba Turtleneck Sweater, $23.13 (orig. $35.55); amazon.com
  • Zesica Batwing Turtleneck Sweater, $45.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

This on-sale turtleneck by Anrabess checks all of the boxes: It's thick enough to be worn on its own yet lightweight to layer beneath blazers, coats, and cardigans. The knit sweater is made of a warm blend of polyester, viscose, and nylon, and the oversized silhouette paired with its pullover style makes it so cozy to toss on over jeans, leggings, and skirts. It even features an asymmetrical hem, making it easy to tuck into pants if you want to show off your belt. The sweater comes in 33 colors if you want to expand beyond black and is machine-washable. Plus, it's 30 percent off right now.

anrabess womens turtleneck long

Buy It! Anrabess Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

The $17 Eimin Turtleneck Sweater is made of a rayon and spandex blend that's thin, lightweight, and breathable, making it an ideal option to layer beneath thicker sweaters and jackets. The sweater comes in sizes small through 3XL and has a flattering fit that doesn't slide down, according to one five-star reviewer, who also called the material "silky smooth."

EIMIN Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck Lightweight Pullover Slim Shirt Top (S-3XL)
Amazon

Buy It! Eimin Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $16.99; amazon.com

Spanx also makes a lightweight turtleneck sweater in the form of a thong bodysuit, meaning it won't come untucked when you wear it with jeans or a skirt. The bodysuit is designed with super-soft, smooth fabric that's made of a stretchy knit and is opaque enough to wear as your only layer. The thong portion has a lined gusset too, so you won't have to worry about any lines showing through, either.

Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, $88; spanx.com

Whether you're looking for a top to wear at your next holiday party or an everyday sweater to wear on repeat to work, you can't go wrong with a black turtleneck. Shop more of our favorite picks below.

Ribbed Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Ribbed Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, $55; madewell.com

Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top
Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top,$25; nordstrom.com

Womens Long Sleeve/Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Stretch Fitted Underscrubs Layer Tee Tops
Amazon

Buy It! Wosalba Turtleneck Sweater, $23.13 (orig. $35.55); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater Jumper Tops
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Batwing Turtleneck Sweater, $45.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths tout
Shoppers Stay 'Warm and Cozy' in These Shearling Slippers from an Oprah-Approved Brand — and They're on Sale Now
Hailey Bieber Street stye
Hailey Bieber Is Just the Latest Celeb to Wear This Trendy $7,750 Leather Puffer Jacket
Selena Gomez Pink Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore
Related Articles
Selena Gomez Pink Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore
Nordstrom Skirts
9 Comfortable and Cozy Winter Skirts on Sale for Under $50 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress Tout
Mindy Kaling Took a Walk on the Wild Side in a $1,610 Leopard Print Dress — Get the Look for as Little as $13
Best Turtleneck Sweaters
The 19 Best Turtlenecks of 2022
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Try the Negroni Sbagliato Together: 'That's Disgusting'
The 15 Shackets You Need in 2022
15 Shackets That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers
Spanx Underwear Update
The Best Under-$100 Spanx Shapewear You Can Buy — and Exactly How to Wear It
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
fall ed picks tout
Editors' Picks: What We're Buying This Fall
Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, HBO House of the Dragon Season 1
'House of the Dragon' Stars Are the Reason Everyone Is Talking About Negroni Sbagliatos
color swatches
Pantone Unveils the 2022 Color of the Year, Very Peri: Here's What It Means and How It's Selected
zendaya
Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Look Features a Gold Spine — and a Nod to a 'Spider-Man' Villain