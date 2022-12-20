Reese Witherspoon Sipped a 'Disgusting' Negroni Sbagliato with Laura Dern in This Classic Outfit Starter

Everyone has their favorite drinks, and for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, it's certainly not a negroni sbagliato.

In a recent Instagram video, the Big Little Lies stars gave the winter cocktail (made famous thanks to a viral TikTok with House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke) a try, and their reactions were nothing short of blunt.

"That's disgusting," Dern winced as she handed the glass back to Witherspoon. "It is kind of gross," the Legally Blonde actress replied before the two burst out laughing. Although their tasting experience was subpar, the famous pals brought their A-game when it came to their winter outfits, including some tried-and-true staples that everyone needs in their closet.

Dern looked chic in a silky blouse and black blazer, while Witherspoon's easy winter 'fit also included a blazer, plus chunky gold earrings and a black turtleneck.

With ice cold weather sweeping many parts of the U.S., turtlenecks are a smart choice because of their ample coverage of the upper body. The warm and versatile sweaters also make great outfit starters — they can be layered under blazers and jackets, as well worn with everything from skirts to jeans to leather pants.

If you're looking to add the winter staple to your wardrobe, check out some of our favorite black turtleneck sweaters below from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Spanx.

Turtleneck Sweaters Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

This on-sale turtleneck by Anrabess checks all of the boxes: It's thick enough to be worn on its own yet lightweight to layer beneath blazers, coats, and cardigans. The knit sweater is made of a warm blend of polyester, viscose, and nylon, and the oversized silhouette paired with its pullover style makes it so cozy to toss on over jeans, leggings, and skirts. It even features an asymmetrical hem, making it easy to tuck into pants if you want to show off your belt. The sweater comes in 33 colors if you want to expand beyond black and is machine-washable. Plus, it's 30 percent off right now.

The $17 Eimin Turtleneck Sweater is made of a rayon and spandex blend that's thin, lightweight, and breathable, making it an ideal option to layer beneath thicker sweaters and jackets. The sweater comes in sizes small through 3XL and has a flattering fit that doesn't slide down, according to one five-star reviewer, who also called the material "silky smooth."

Spanx also makes a lightweight turtleneck sweater in the form of a thong bodysuit, meaning it won't come untucked when you wear it with jeans or a skirt. The bodysuit is designed with super-soft, smooth fabric that's made of a stretchy knit and is opaque enough to wear as your only layer. The thong portion has a lined gusset too, so you won't have to worry about any lines showing through, either.

Whether you're looking for a top to wear at your next holiday party or an everyday sweater to wear on repeat to work, you can't go wrong with a black turtleneck. Shop more of our favorite picks below.

