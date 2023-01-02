Reese Witherspoon Twinned with Daughter Ava Phillippe in the Practical Coat Your Winter Wardrobe Needs

Shop similar styles starting at under $60

Published on January 2, 2023

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Getty Images

Like many of us, Reese Witherspoon rang in the holiday season at home with her loved ones.

On Christmas, the mom of three posted a six-slide carousel to Instagram: "Christmas dinner with the fam!" read the actor's caption. And perhaps most of note was her black coat twinning moment with daughter Ava Phillippe.

The cute pic featured the women sporting festive outfits — complete with matching jackets — in front of their tree. (This is not the first time Reese and her lookalike have coordinated outfits. In fact, they're often seen dressed in similar styles.)

Reese Witherspoon Twining with Daughter in Black Coats
Reese Witherspoon / Instagram

For the festive occasion, Reese styled her overcoat with a pretty green maxi dress, black platform boots, and trendy gold hoop earrings. Ava, on the other hand, went for a monochromatic look in head-to-toe black. Like Mom, she rocked ankle boots, but she opted to give her look a little edge with patterned sheer tights.

As the duo proves, a basic black coat is a versatile cold-weather staple. A lot of times, bulky overcoats can "ruin" an outfit, but this tailored option only elevates your look. You can even wear it over your casual wardrobe favorites like athleisure and sneakers or jeans and a T-shirt. Lucky for you, there's an endless supply of black coats you can shop online.

For instance, this knee-length coat is strikingly similar to Ava's and comes in sizes XS to XL. It's even on sale, down from $168 to just $101.

Trench Coat
Bloomingdales

Buy It! Aqua Notch Collar Coat, $100.80 (orig. $168); bloomingdales.com

If you're looking for something under $100, try this highly rated $60 Amazon find. It goes up to size XXL and features a double-breasted notch collar lapel in a soft wool fabric. Customers note that the fit is "boxy," so it's ideal for layering. "Good fit and looks perfect. It's very comfortable and easy to layer, I did size up though [and] happy I did," wrote one buyer.

Trench Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Double Breasted Wool Blend Trench Coat, $57.98; amazon.com

For those on the hunt for an investment piece, Banana Republic is the place to shop. This lavish wool-blend coat is woven with a double-face, so it's extra warm. It will make any outfit look chic thanks to the expertly cut loose fit and dramatic lapel collar. It also comes in a pretty gray, if you want to mix it up.

Trench Coat
Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Carys Double-Faced Coat, $280; bananarepublic.com

Keep scrolling for more options to emulate Reese and Ava's mother-daughter holiday style.

Trench Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Tahari Wool Blend Wrap Coat, $174–$199; amazon.com

Trench Coat
J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Ella Open-Front Long Sweater-Blazer, $178; jcrew.com

