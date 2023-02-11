Lifestyle Fashion These Reebok Sneakers with 7,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Feel Like Walking on a Cloud,' and They're on Sale at Amazon We once spotted Meghan Markle in these exact sneakers By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 11, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Sneakers that are comfortable, stylish, worn by royals, and on sale — marked down to less than $50 — just sound too good to be true. However, the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers simply have it all, and while they normally cost $65, you can snag a pair for up to 31 percent off (depending on the color you choose), bringing the price tag to just $41. The key to the sneakers' comfort is in their EVA foam midsole that provides support, cushioning, and shock absorption, plus a rubber bottom with plenty of traction that adds an additional layer of support. They also have a low-cut design, so you have full mobility of your ankles (and can show off your socks, too). Plus, more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes — which have been worn by Meghan Markle — a perfect rating. Amazon Buy It! Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $40.95 (orig. $65); amazon.com The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to 16 Doctors and Experts The Harman Run sneakers are available in 35 color combinations, including black and lilac, solid yellow, emerald and indigo, and the classic white option seen on Markle. They come in sizes 3 through 16, too. "These feel like walking on a cloud," one five-star reviewer wrote. They added that the shoes weren't uncomfortable to break in and that the style "is so versatile and goes with everything."The lightweight material makes them a great pair of sneakers for everyday activities, according to an additional shopper, who added, "They are perfect for someone who is on their feet all day. [I] wear them to work almost every day." A final five-star reviewer said they "highly recommend" the "super comfortable" shoes because "the memory foam inside is perfect for long walks."If your feet are in need of a little extra attention and you want to hop on this versatile sneaker, you can't go wrong ordering the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers. Grab a pair now while they're on sale. Amazon Buy It! Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $44.97 (orig. $65); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $49.99 (orig. $65); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's Galentine's Days Essentials, from Diptyque Candles to Alo Yoga Sweats The Veja Sneakers Worn by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and More Are on Sale for Under $100 Heated Jackets Are Having a Huge Moment This Season, and Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the Best