These Reebok Sneakers with 7,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Feel Like Walking on a Cloud,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Sneakers that are comfortable, stylish, worn by royals, and on sale — marked down to less than $50 — just sound too good to be true.

However, the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers simply have it all, and while they normally cost $65, you can snag a pair for up to 31 percent off (depending on the color you choose), bringing the price tag to just $41.

The key to the sneakers' comfort is in their EVA foam midsole that provides support, cushioning, and shock absorption, plus a rubber bottom with plenty of traction that adds an additional layer of support. They also have a low-cut design, so you have full mobility of your ankles (and can show off your socks, too). Plus, more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes — which have been worn by Meghan Markle — a perfect rating.

Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $40.95 (orig. $65); amazon.com

The Harman Run sneakers are available in 35 color combinations, including black and lilac, solid yellow, emerald and indigo, and the classic white option seen on Markle. They come in sizes 3 through 16, too.

"These feel like walking on a cloud," one five-star reviewer wrote. They added that the shoes weren't uncomfortable to break in and that the style "is so versatile and goes with everything."



The lightweight material makes them a great pair of sneakers for everyday activities, according to an additional shopper, who added, "They are perfect for someone who is on their feet all day. [I] wear them to work almost every day." A final five-star reviewer said they "highly recommend" the "super comfortable" shoes because "the memory foam inside is perfect for long walks."



If your feet are in need of a little extra attention and you want to hop on this versatile sneaker, you can't go wrong ordering the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers. Grab a pair now while they're on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $44.97 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $49.99 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.