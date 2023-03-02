Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart Is 'Bursting with Spring Color and Fun'

When we think of spring, we envision warmer weather, light and breathable clothing, and fresh and vibrant homey recipes. And while you might turn to Ree Drummond's delicious recipes to help check off that last box, this isn't the only way the Pioneer Woman star can help prepare you for the season.

Drummond launched the Pioneer Woman fashion line at Walmart in 2021, and her latest ready-to-wear essential collection is here. Along with casual bottoms and easy-to-layer cardigans, the spring collection offers more flowy tops and breezy dresses in her signature bright colors and fun patterns that are an extension of the already beloved brand.

"My goal with this collection was to bring women very affordable clothing pieces that make [shoppers] feel beautiful and special," Drummond tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to create a collection that was bursting with spring color and fun, but that has a variety of fabrics, styles, and prints… It's a whole other level of gorgeousness and wearability."

Plus, everything in the collection comes in at less than $45, with some items starting at just $13. That means you can upgrade your spring wardrobe with tons of stylish essentials while staying on budget.

Shop Spring Fashion Staples from the Pioneer Woman Spring Collection

If you're looking for a dress that is versatile, this split-cut floral dress is a solid pick. The flowy design and soft, breathable fabric will help keep you cool when the weather begins to warm up. Plus, this outfit works for when you want a dress for the office and don't have time to accessorize — the bold floral print will shine on its own. Pair it with comfy sneakers for daytime errands, or slip on a pair of boots for an elevated edgy nighttime style.

One of Drummond's favorite pieces from her spring line is this pink smock striped blouse that you can snap up for $20. "I think it is so flattering on everyone who wears it! It has a square neck, which is a little different, and it's as cute with faded jeans as it is with dressier black pants," she says. A square neckline is both timeless and trendy, and the pink stripes add a pop of color to your closet.

Not only are these cropped embroidered jeans super soft, but they will stretch with you as you go about your day. The jeans have an easy pull-on style, and feature floral embroidery on the leg for a touch of color. When you need to look put-together in a flash, pair them with an open-knit cardigan and pumps or strappy sandals. For a more relaxed 'fit, opt for a cropped sweater and fashionable sneakers.

This off-the-shoulder top is intricate and fun with the ruffled sleeves and smocking in the front and back. It's also another piece that Drummond loves from her line. "I don't wear a lot of off-the-shoulder things, but this one is so cute, and I think I'm going to live in it this spring!" she shares.

Thanks to the top's flowy fit, it can easily be worn tucked into jeans or a skirt, or worn loose, depending on your vibe that day. If you're a fan of this shirt, this similar striped style is also available.

You can get your little ones in on the fun too, as you both can be styled in The Pioneer Woman Mommy and Me Collection's matching dresses. This Ree-inspired ruffle and floral print outfit is the perfect mix of casual and sophistication, which the Food Network star says "turned out cuter than I even hoped." These outfits are ideal for just about any occasion, from Mother's Day brunch to family photos. Plus, you can gift the set to a mom in your life so they can match with their mini-me.

Shop Spring Accessories from the Pioneer Woman Spring Collection

Along with new apparel, Drummond also created a new line of spring accessories that stays true to the brand's spirit, and brings pops of floral to your wardrobe. The collection includes staple shoes like these platform espadrilles and ballet flats that go with everything from pants, leggings, and shorts, to skirts and dresses. This cute crossbody balances function and style, and this earring set and gold-tone layered necklace will instantly elevate any look, whether you're keeping it casual or glamming itup.

No matter your style, you're sure to find pieces from The Pioneer Woman Spring Collection that you can wear on repeat this spring and summer. Be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP since some sizes are already selling out. Check out more of our top picks below.

