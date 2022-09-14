Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35 “I bought another set almost immediately” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so you'll enjoy the buttery-soft feel all day (and likely never want to take them off). They feature an elasticized waistband and drawstring closure, plus a cinched ankle. Best yet, they have two roomy pockets. The pants are machine washable, and one reviewer noted even after several washings they "[hold] up well." They are a great pick for a wide range of sizes, too, as they offer a traditional and plus-size range, with options from S–3X. Amazon Buy It! Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers, 3-Pack, $34.99–$38.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Not only are you buying a three-pack (so you have a pair free even when another is in the wash), but there are a range of combinations to choose from, meaning you can pick the one that best suits your style that day. Among the combinations are classics like black, teal, and gray, along with more vibrant shades like magenta tie-dye, blue, and black. And while these three-packs are discounted (42 percent off on most sizes and color combinations), the deal is hard to beat — considering that puts the price per pair under $12. Shoppers also say they wear them "every single day," so that's quite a value! Overall, reviewers have lots of great things to say about the "super comfy" joggers. More than 1,800 shoppers have left five-star ratings, and many have called them their "favorite pants." One raved, "The fabric is terrific!" Other customers are buying the sweatpants on repeat. "I love this so much! I bought another set almost immediately," one reviewer wrote. Grab a own three-pack of Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers while it's marked down by up to 42 percent on Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers, 3-Pack, $34.99–$38.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers, 3-Pack, $34.99–$38.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.