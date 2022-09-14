Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.

Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.

The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so you'll enjoy the buttery-soft feel all day (and likely never want to take them off). They feature an elasticized waistband and drawstring closure, plus a cinched ankle. Best yet, they have two roomy pockets.

The pants are machine washable, and one reviewer noted even after several washings they "[hold] up well." They are a great pick for a wide range of sizes, too, as they offer a traditional and plus-size range, with options from S–3X.

Buy It! Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers, 3-Pack, $34.99–$38.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Not only are you buying a three-pack (so you have a pair free even when another is in the wash), but there are a range of combinations to choose from, meaning you can pick the one that best suits your style that day. Among the combinations are classics like black, teal, and gray, along with more vibrant shades like magenta tie-dye, blue, and black.

And while these three-packs are discounted (42 percent off on most sizes and color combinations), the deal is hard to beat — considering that puts the price per pair under $12. Shoppers also say they wear them "every single day," so that's quite a value!

Overall, reviewers have lots of great things to say about the "super comfy" joggers. More than 1,800 shoppers have left five-star ratings, and many have called them their "favorite pants." One raved, "The fabric is terrific!"

Other customers are buying the sweatpants on repeat. "I love this so much! I bought another set almost immediately," one reviewer wrote.

Grab a own three-pack of Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Joggers while it's marked down by up to 42 percent on Amazon.

