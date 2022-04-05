Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Both Love This Sunglasses Brand — and So Many Pairs Are on Sale Right Now

Some of the brand's most popular shades are included in this Ray-Ban sale, including several Aviator frames and different versions of the Ray-Ban Wayfarer, a signature style that has been a go-to choice for stylish stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Taylor Swift for years. In fact, the Ray-Ban Wayfarer 58mm Sunglasses, which are normally $164, are marked down to just $70 right now — a total steal.