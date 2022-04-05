Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Both Love This Sunglasses Brand — and So Many Pairs Are on Sale Right Now
When we say "sunglasses," what's the first brand that pops into your head? Chances are, it's Ray-Ban.
The iconic eyewear label has been producing classic shades for decades. And while trends are constantly changing — hello, teeny-tiny frames — Ray-Ban sunglasses never go out of style. Unfortunately, with such high-quality sunnies comes high price tags. But right now, you can snag staple styles on sale at Nordstrom Rack, where prices start at just $60.
Ray-Ban Sunglasses on Sale at Nordstrom Rack:
- Ray Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses, $59.97 (orig. $150)
- Ray Ban Wayfarer 58mm Sunglasses, $69.97 (orig. $164)
- Ray Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $69.97 (orig. $115)
- Ray Ban 54mm Havana Hexagonal Tortoise Sunglasses, $74.97 (orig. $144)
- Ray Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $150)
- Ray Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $164)
- Ray Ban Highstreet 49mm Round Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $169)
- Ray Ban 51mm Oval Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $144)
- Ray Ban 50mm Round Sunglasses, $89.97 (orig. $158)
- Ray Ban 57mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $102.97 (orig. $207)
Some of the brand's most popular shades are included in this Ray-Ban sale, including several Aviator frames and different versions of the Ray-Ban Wayfarer, a signature style that has been a go-to choice for stylish stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Taylor Swift for years. In fact, the Ray-Ban Wayfarer 58mm Sunglasses, which are normally $164, are marked down to just $70 right now — a total steal.
Unlike trendy sunglasses you scoop up at fast-fashion retailers, every pair of Ray-Bans is made with durable materials that won't break when you inevitably drop them. The arms sit comfortably on your ears and the lenses are scratch-resistant, so you can get years of wear from just one pair.
In contrast to flashier brands, the Ray-Ban logo — a script font in the corner of a lens or on the arm — is subtle. And while most Ray-Ban sunglasses are timeless, the brand still keeps up with current trends, too, like the rectangular shape of these frames that has been popping up on models' faces for months.
Outfits change with the seasons, but sunnies are a must-have accessory year-round. Shop more popular Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale below, and shop all of the options on sale at Nordstrom Rack.
