Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack for Two Days Only — Including Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Pair
From retro cat-eye shapes to teeny tiny frames, sunglasses trends are always changing. But no matter what style is currently flooding your Instagram feed (hello, rectangular shades), there's one iconic brand that has stood the test of time: Ray-Ban. For decades, the iconic eyewear brand has reigned supreme as arguably the most popular pick for celebrities and regular folk alike — and for good reason. The classic shades are high-quality, stylish, and survive years of daily wear, and right now, you can snag some of your own for less than $100 at Nordstrom Rack.
The Rack just slashed price tags by up to 60 percent on 45 Ray-Ban sunglasses, including the style Reese Witherspoon wears on repeat: the Ray-Ban Wayfarer. You can't go wrong with these timeless square sunnies, as Reese has proved by sporting them on the regular for years.
Buy It! Ray-Ban 53mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses, $89.97 (orig. $175); nordstromrack.com
But The Morning Show star is far from the only famous face who has been spotted in Ray-Ban sunglasses. Olivia Wilde often grabs coffee wearing the brand's aviators, Taylor Swift films TikTok videos in the tortoise version of Reese's fave, Lucy Hale walks her dog wearing hexagonal pairs, and even the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton frequently steps out wearing the shades. So, investing in a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses puts you in stylish company, to say the least.
And until Sunday, that investment is more affordable: Most Ray-Ban sunglasses included in Nordstrom Rack's sale are at least 40 percent off, and many are discounted even more. We're talking $225 shades on sale for $90. So, take advantage of this limited-time deal and snag the sunnies you're sure to wear for years to come. Or, if you're struggling to find the perfect Christmas gift for a picky person on your list, you just found one they're guaranteed to love.
Below, shop six more of our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now — and hurry, because they return to full price on Sunday.
Buy It! Ray-Ban 'Clubmaster' Square 52mm Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $162); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Youngster 53mm Oval Sunglasses, $89.97 (orig. $143); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban 51mm Oval Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $144), nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban 52mm Square Sunglasses, $89.97 (orig. $180); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban 54mm Square Sunglasses, $79.97 (orig. $143); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban 59mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $76.97 (orig. $186); nordstromrack.com
