Lifestyle Fashion There's a Secret Sale on the Trendy Denim Brand That's Been Hollywood's Go-To for Years Emma Roberts and Paulina Porizkova are fans of Rag & Bone By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rue La La Now that fall is in full swing, there's never been a better time to spruce up your wardrobe with a few fresh splurges. One luxe line that we regularly keep tabs on is Rag & Bone — since celebrities like Paulina Porizkova, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth are loyal fans — and we just stumbled upon a secret sale on the brand. Rue La La quietly kicked off a flash sale that's brimming with deals on Rag & Bone's designer denim, which runs through Tuesday, September 27 at 11 a.m. ET, so time is ticking to take advantage. As with all things on Rue La La, you must be a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the impressive discounts available. Mariska Hargitay's Subtle Tweaks to Her Business-Casual Outfit Made It Thoroughly Modern We spotted plenty of on-trend denim silhouettes for the season, including high-waisted, wide-leg styles (a look that Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence have been loving lately), straight-leg silhouettes, crop flare jeans, and so much more. The high-end brand is best known for its flattering cuts and quality construction, so consider each item an investment in your wardrobe for years to come. Shop Rag & Bone Deals at Rue La La Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Clearcoat1 Skinny Jean, $119.99 (orig. $255) Rag & Bone Joelle Puffer Down Coat, $299.99 (orig. $795) Rag & Bone Maya Farrow High-Rise Crop Flare Jean, $99.99 (orig. $275) Rag & Bone Ribbed Midi Dress, $179.99 (orig. $375) Rag & Bone Trail Cropped Jacket, $179.99 (orig. $495) Rag & Bone Nina Pull-On Pant, $119.99 (orig. $295) Rag & Bone Mandee Cashmere T-Shirt, $102.99 (orig. $250) Rag & Bone Maya Kamari High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean, $119.99 (orig. $265) Rag & Bone Willow Fair Isle Wool Cardigan, $179.99 (orig. $450) Rag & Bone Jessie Shirt Jacket, $189.99 (orig. $525) Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Levee Ankle Flare Jean, $89.99 (orig. $210) Rag & Bone Rosa Miramar Liquid Pant, $99.99 (orig. $275) Rag & Bone Alex Worn Black High-Rise Straight Jean, $119.99 (orig. $255) We've got our eyes on the sleek Nina High-Rise Skinny Jeans, which have the appearance of leather pants. They are an absolute must for fall since they instantly elevate any outfit and would look sensational with a cropped jacket or cozy cardigan in the months to come. Beyond the plentiful selection of denim, there are also tons of statement coats, office-ready blazers, edgy jackets, and stylish sweaters to round out your seasonal shopping spree. This would also be an excellent time to stock up on everyday basics like men's tees (which are discounted as low as $26) and lightweight layers, and you should definitely take a peek at the winter accessories and sporty separates, too. Shop these wardrobe essentials below, and check out the full Rag & Bone sale while you can. Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Clearcoat1 Skinny Jean, $119.99 (orig. $255); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Maya Farrow High-Rise Crop Flare Jean, $99.99 (orig. $275); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Trail Cropped Jacket, $179.99 (orig. $495); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Maya Kamari High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean, $119.99 (orig. $265); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Levee Ankle Flare Jean, $89.99 (orig. $210); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Alex Worn Black High-Rise Straight Jean, $119.99 (orig. $255); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.