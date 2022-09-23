There's a Secret Sale on the Trendy Denim Brand That's Been Hollywood's Go-To for Years

Now that fall is in full swing, there's never been a better time to spruce up your wardrobe with a few fresh splurges. One luxe line that we regularly keep tabs on is Rag & Bone — since celebrities like Paulina Porizkova, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth are loyal fans — and we just stumbled upon a secret sale on the brand.

Rue La La quietly kicked off a flash sale that's brimming with deals on Rag & Bone's designer denim, which runs through Tuesday, September 27 at 11 a.m. ET, so time is ticking to take advantage. As with all things on Rue La La, you must be a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the impressive discounts available.

We spotted plenty of on-trend denim silhouettes for the season, including high-waisted, wide-leg styles (a look that Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence have been loving lately), straight-leg silhouettes, crop flare jeans, and so much more. The high-end brand is best known for its flattering cuts and quality construction, so consider each item an investment in your wardrobe for years to come.

Shop Rag & Bone Deals at Rue La La

We've got our eyes on the sleek Nina High-Rise Skinny Jeans, which have the appearance of leather pants. They are an absolute must for fall since they instantly elevate any outfit and would look sensational with a cropped jacket or cozy cardigan in the months to come.

Beyond the plentiful selection of denim, there are also tons of statement coats, office-ready blazers, edgy jackets, and stylish sweaters to round out your seasonal shopping spree. This would also be an excellent time to stock up on everyday basics like men's tees (which are discounted as low as $26) and lightweight layers, and you should definitely take a peek at the winter accessories and sporty separates, too.

Shop these wardrobe essentials below, and check out the full Rag & Bone sale while you can.

Buy It! Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Clearcoat1 Skinny Jean, $119.99 (orig. $255); ruelala.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone Maya Farrow High-Rise Crop Flare Jean, $99.99 (orig. $275); ruelala.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone Trail Cropped Jacket, $179.99 (orig. $495); ruelala.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone Maya Kamari High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean, $119.99 (orig. $265); ruelala.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Levee Ankle Flare Jean, $89.99 (orig. $210); ruelala.com

Buy It! Rag & Bone Alex Worn Black High-Rise Straight Jean, $119.99 (orig. $255); ruelala.com

