Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show

Every Christmas season, the iconic Rockettes light up Radio City Music Hall's stage in shimmery dresses, rhinestone headpieces, and that classic red lip. But once they've hung up their dancing shoes after a long day performing, they step into something more comfortable.

PEOPLE went backstage at the famed New York City theater with four Rockettes currently performing in the Christmas Spectacular, which runs for six weeks this year. While each dancer's post-show ritual differs — some sink into Epsom salt baths, while others unwind by watching TV — they agreed that one shoe brand reigns supreme for supporting their sore feet on the commute home.

"Hokas are my favorite sneakers, hands down," Alexis Payton, who is in her second season as a Rockette, tells PEOPLE. "I exclusively wear them during the season because they have so much support and cushion — especially since New York is such a big walking city."

Tiffany Griffin, who has been donning her Rockette tank top for 13 years, calls Hoka sneakers "fantastic shoes," noting that she knows "lots of dancers" who love them, too.

But it's not just performers who favor the supportive sneaker. A slew of celebs have been spotted in Hoka shoes too, like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cameron Diaz, who even wore the casual kicks for an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May.

Thousands of shoppers agree that Hoka shoes offer top-notch support and breathability on the go. Even nurses who work on their feet for 12-hour shifts claim that Hokas keep their feet comfy the whole time, according to reviews on Zappos.

First-time Rockette Paige McRae says she alternates between her Hoka and On Cloud shoes throughout the week, while veteran Joanna Richardson, in her 16th season, deems the latter her "go-to sneaker." "I have three or four different colors [of On Cloud shoes]," she admitted.

Griffin also recommends APL shoes for both cardio classes and everyday wear. The brand earned the ultimate seal of approval when Oprah named it one of her favorite things in 2018, and plenty of other stars swear by the sneakers, too. Chrissy Teigen, for example, has been spotted wearing the APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe countless times, sporting them everywhere from the gym to Disneyland.

The Rockettes perform the 90-minute Christmas Spectacular up to four times per day, which means they're flawlessly executing those high kicks we all know and love for up to six hours daily. "We're giving 110 percent for every performance," Richardson says. "It's extremely tiring." Griffin agrees, adding, "At the end of the night, you just want to relax your feet."

Take it from the professionals: You can trust Hoka, APL, and On Cloud shoes to keep your feet comfy, whether you're recovering from dancing on one of the world's biggest stages or simply walking your dog. Shop more Rockette- and celebrity-approved sneakers below — and if you're in N.Y.C., snag tickets to the Christmas Spectacular.

