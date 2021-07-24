People Love This $34 Boho Summer Dress So Much, They're Buying It in Several Colors
Dressing for the summer is all about an airy fit, a light feel, and of course, colorful style. Bohemian dresses are nothing new, but they fit the bill so well, it's no surprise that the stylish trend keeps reappearing season after season. So if you haven't jumped on the boho dress bandwagon yet, shop while the sun's still blazing.
Right now, you can get the R.Vivimos Bohemian Midi Dress that over 1,500 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for $34. The "completely fabulous" summer dress is perfect for the hot heat we've been experiencing across the country. It's made with a breathable cotton and lightweight rayon fabric blend that allows air to filter through, so you can feel comfortable on a warm day. Plus, its flowy fit practically guarantees that the dress won't cling to your body in summer's sticky heat.
The best part about the dress, though, is not that it's cool and comfy — it's also unbelievably stylish. The V-neck design shows off a bit of skin, while the cinched waist accentuates your curves. Shoppers also love that the loose sleeves have pom-poms at the edge that furthers the boho look. And just look at that billowing skirt! It has ruffles at the bottom that gives off modern Little House on the Prairie vibes.
The dress is so adorable that Amazon reviewers can't stop buying it. Good thing the summer dress comes in 13 pretty floral and vibrant solid colors, all of which shoppers say are "well worth every penny!"
"SO cute. Colorful boho vibe that's perfect for summer, and the price truly cannot be beat!" writes one Amazon shopper. "Material is light enough for hot days, but still has some weight to it that makes it feel like good quality. Little pom trim on the sleeves is such a cute detail too! The turquoise is vibrant and very pretty. I 100 percent recommend this dress!"
"BEST PURCHASE ever," writes another. "I'm short and the dress cuts above my ankles and I didn't need it hemmed. It was SO flattering on my full and busty figure. The color is bright but so beautiful. I got SO many compliments."
After trying the R.Vivimos Floral Bohemian Dress, you'll wonder how you lived through a summer without it.
