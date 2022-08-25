Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Cardigan' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $31

Whether or not temps have started dropping where you live, it's a safe bet that they will be sooner than we expect — and that means it's the perfect time to start prepping your fall closet. Say farewell to swimsuit shopping and hello to sweater season.

If you're in the market for a fall staple cardigan that complements any outfit, we've got you covered: The Qualfort Oversized Knit Cardigan is currently on sale at Amazon, with some sizes and colors up to a whopping 56 percent off.

The trendy, cute cardigan — which is as little as $31 in some sizes and colors — is plenty versatile and sure to find a home in every closet. A loose oversized fit means it's cozy and perfect for layering over any outfit you put together. Buttons up the front help mix up the look and let you wear it without layers under too.

The cozy knit is 100 percent cotton, so it's wonderfully soft and guaranteed to last for years to come. It's also machine washable, so wearing it constantly won't add any hassle to your chores. The cardigan comes in 13 colors, including plenty of fall staples like an orange-red and mustard yellow. Plus, the wide range of sizes — S to 3X — means most shoppers can find a great fit that still provides that oversized effect.

Whether you're heading out on a cute date, shopping with friends, or snagging some cute seasonal pictures, this cozy, on-trend cardigan is a great addition to your closet. Reviewers do suggest that if you really want to maximize the slouchy, loose fit, sizing up can be your best bet, especially since full cotton garments often shrink with repeated washings.

Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have left a five-star rating so far, and reviews have lots of positive thoughts to share. One reviewer who ended up buying extras in other colors called it "the perfect cardigan." Another five-star user attested, "I tried finding a cardigan like this many times before. I'm used to having them small so it was difficult, but this one hit the spot. I love it!" And a third said, "It is very cozy and comfortable and I hate taking it off."

Head to Amazon and grab one (or a few!) of these Qualfort Oversized Knit Cardigans while discounts are up to 56 percent off, and you'll be ready for fall in no time.

