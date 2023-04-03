Amazon Shoppers Call This Chart-Climbing Blouse 'Flattering and Comfortable' — and It's $26 Right Now

Ahead of the warm weather, Amazon shoppers are adding this versatile blouse to add to their spring wardrobe.

The QegarTop Blouse was recently trending on Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion. For those unfamiliar, the ever-fluctuating chart shows the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and jewelry on the entire site, changing in real time based on what people are shopping. That means that this popular blouse has been in thousands of shopping carts! And right now, you can snag it on sale for just $26.

Ideal for spring, it's made of a polyester-cotton blend that's breathable. Its loose fit won't cling to you on hot, sweaty days, and the roomy cut is not only comfortable, but it also lends the top a cute, flowy look. Other design details we're loving include its tie-front hem, V-neck, and batwing sleeves.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the top comes in seven colors, most of which are bright floral patterns that are sure to match the season. If you prefer something neutral that's easy to style, you can also get in black.

Reach for the versatile top when dressing for casual outings or formal settings. Dress it up by wearing it with a skirt or trousers, heeled sandals, and your favorite jewelry. For informal occasions, toss it on with jeans and sneakers.

More than 5,300 customers have given the blouse a five-star rating, calling it "flattering and comfortable" as well as "classy and fun" in reviews. One shopper wrote, "I get so many compliments on this top" and added, "The colors are beautiful, and the tie at the bottom provides me with some room."

Others point out its versatility, with one gushing, "I love how you can wear this shirt to a date night, [a] concert, and even on a casual work day."

Check out a couple more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to snap up the QegarTop Blouse while it's on sale!

