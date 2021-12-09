These $20 Hogwarts House Bracelets Make Magical Stocking Stuffers for Harry Potter Fans

The $20 Harry Potter bracelets are made with Pura Vida's signature yarn in the four Hogwarts house colors: burgundy, yellow, blue, or green. The silver charms display each house's animal on the front (lion, badger, eagle, or snake), and three words to describe each on the back (Slytherin's are questionably complimentary.) The Harry Potter necklaces are similarly designed with house crests and taglines on circle charms, but they come on a trendy silver chain and cost $25. Finally, the $25 rings resemble chunky silver class rings, fitting for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry theme. Although any true Potterhead will instantly recognize the font and names on this Harry Potter jewelry, they're subtle enough to wear without muggles noticing, too.