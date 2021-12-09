These $20 Hogwarts House Bracelets Make Magical Stocking Stuffers for Harry Potter Fans
Although it seems like just yesterday that Harry, Ron, and Hermione met on the Hogwarts Express, it's been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered — meaning fans have been re-reading the books, re-watching the movies, and quoting their favorite lines for two decades now. If you're a true Potterhead, you know that the reunion special, Return to Hogwarts, is premiering on HBOMax on New Year's Day. But while you eagerly anticipate watching your favorite witches and wizards cast spells together again, prepare for the special occasion by snagging some festive accessories.
In honor of the major magical milestone, popular jewelry brand Pura Vida dropped a Hogwarts-themed collection including bracelets, necklaces, and rings, all featuring the four Hogwarts house crests. So you can proudly represent whichever house you think you'd be in if you were a Hogwarts student: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. (And luckily, there's no sorting hat around to tell you that you're wrong.) Or, you can give the biggest Potterhead in your life one of these pieces of jewelry as a stocking stuffer and watch them light up like 10-year-old Harry on Christmas morning in The Sorcerer's Stone.
The $20 Harry Potter bracelets are made with Pura Vida's signature yarn in the four Hogwarts house colors: burgundy, yellow, blue, or green. The silver charms display each house's animal on the front (lion, badger, eagle, or snake), and three words to describe each on the back (Slytherin's are questionably complimentary.) The Harry Potter necklaces are similarly designed with house crests and taglines on circle charms, but they come on a trendy silver chain and cost $25. Finally, the $25 rings resemble chunky silver class rings, fitting for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry theme. Although any true Potterhead will instantly recognize the font and names on this Harry Potter jewelry, they're subtle enough to wear without muggles noticing, too.
If you're unfamiliar with Pura Vida, the charitable brand is on a mission to help children acquire literacy skills. To achieve its goal, for every piece of jewelry sold, Pura Vida donates 5 percent of the purchase to the World Literacy Foundation. So when you buy a Harry Potter bracelet, necklace, or ring, not only will you be showing off your fandom proudly (or making a Potterhead happy by gifting them one), but you'll be working toward a greater purpose, too.
Shop more Harry Potter jewelry from Pura Vida below, and solemnly swear you're up to no good while you wait for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts to drop on HBOMax on January 1.
