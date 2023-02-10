Lifestyle Fashion These Sculpting Jeans Once Graced Oprah's Favorite Things List — and They're on Sale for Just a Little Longer It’s the only place you’ll find them this cheap right now By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew Finding the right pair of jeans can be a bit overwhelming, as there are so many different styles, from skinny to straight leg, and everything in-between. To help you narrow down your search, we turned to NYDJ (previously known as Not Your Daughter's Jeans), a brand with jeans that give shoppers a confident fit while remaining functional for everyday wear. And the brand is currently on sale for 26 percent off at QVC, including the Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans, but only for a limited time. These stretchy pull-on jeans are made from cotton and compression denim with the brand's "Lift Tuck'' technology. This means that the material follows your body's curves for a fitted look with straight-cut legs. NYDJ also has sizes XXS to 4X, making it a reliable option that we've even included in our best jeans roundups for petite shoppers and every body type.Plus,NYDJ once made Oprah's List of Favorite Things, and she gave them a shoutout in a 2018 interview with Instyle, further backing its curve-fitting designs. You can snag a pair for $73 right now, but you'll want to act fast, as the deal ends on February 15. QVC Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Marvelous, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com The 20 Best Black Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Experts And since the jeans are pull-on, there aren't any fussy belt loops or buttons, giving them a clean and seamless finish in the front (no zipper here!) with functional pockets in the back. They also come in four colors from a black wash named Stellar to a light-medium wash named Pristine, allowing you to dress these jeans up for a night out with a silky blouse and heels, or go casual for running errands in your favorite T-shirt and sneakers. This pair of NYDJ jeans is super easy to upkeep too, as they're machine washable. Head to QVC and shop these feel-good styles from NYDJ while they're still 26 percent off until February 15. QVC Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Pristine, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com QVC Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Stellar, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com QVC Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Wonderland, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It My New Favorite Winter Skincare Product Is This Hydrating K-Beauty Cleansing Balm — and It's on Sale Now PSA: This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Great Allergy Helper' — and It's 30% Off at Amazon