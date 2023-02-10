These Sculpting Jeans Once Graced Oprah's Favorite Things List — and They're on Sale for Just a Little Longer

Finding the right pair of jeans can be a bit overwhelming, as there are so many different styles, from skinny to straight leg, and everything in-between.

To help you narrow down your search, we turned to NYDJ (previously known as Not Your Daughter's Jeans), a brand with jeans that give shoppers a confident fit while remaining functional for everyday wear. And the brand is currently on sale for 26 percent off at QVC, including the Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans, but only for a limited time.

These stretchy pull-on jeans are made from cotton and compression denim with the brand's "Lift Tuck'' technology. This means that the material follows your body's curves for a fitted look with straight-cut legs. NYDJ also has sizes XXS to 4X, making it a reliable option that we've even included in our best jeans roundups for petite shoppers and every body type.Plus,NYDJ once made Oprah's List of Favorite Things, and she gave them a shoutout in a 2018 interview with Instyle, further backing its curve-fitting designs. You can snag a pair for $73 right now, but you'll want to act fast, as the deal ends on February 15.

QVC

Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Marvelous, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com

And since the jeans are pull-on, there aren't any fussy belt loops or buttons, giving them a clean and seamless finish in the front (no zipper here!) with functional pockets in the back. They also come in four colors from a black wash named Stellar to a light-medium wash named Pristine, allowing you to dress these jeans up for a night out with a silky blouse and heels, or go casual for running errands in your favorite T-shirt and sneakers. This pair of NYDJ jeans is super easy to upkeep too, as they're machine washable.

Head to QVC and shop these feel-good styles from NYDJ while they're still 26 percent off until February 15.

QVC

Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Pristine, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Stellar, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com

QVC

Buy It! NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans in Wonderland, $73.28 (orig. $99); qvc.com

