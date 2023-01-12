These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Flare Leggings Can Double as Work Pants, According to Amazon Shoppers

And they're on sale right now 

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

We're going to go ahead and say it: There's no better feeling than slipping into a pair of comfortable leggings. And lately, flared leggings (aka yoga pants) have been rising in popularity, as the leg-lengthening silhouette adds a sporty yet still pulled-together touch to just about any outfit.

Even celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have recently opted for flared leggings, and right now, you can snap up a pair that's on sale at Amazon. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the Promover High-Waist Yoga Pants are "very soft" and breathable, according to shoppers, making them ideal for exercise, travel, or working from home.

The pants' high-rise waistband provides a flattering look at the midriff and the breezy wide-leg cut lends ample room for movement. And the leggings even have pockets, so you can keep your phone, keys, and other daily essentials on you at all times without lugging around an extra bag. The price of the pants varies by color, but the black pair is going for just $22 right now.

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Promover High-Waist Yoga Pants in Black, $22.22 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

The bottoms are available in sizes up to 3XL, and come in 18 vibrant and neutral colors, including black, dark green, light khaki, and royal purple. And with more than 2,100 five-star ratings, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these yoga pants they call "incredibly comfortable."

Plus, shoppers have noted that they are even dressy enough to wear to the office for a more formal look when styled with a blazer and heels or flats. "These comfortable yoga pants can be worn in yoga or as comfy dress pants. They are so classy looking," a five-star reviewer shared.

Another shopper praised the construction of the "very comfy" yoga pants, as they are double lined so "no panty lines show through." They also described the bottoms as "amazing," "loose and flowy without being baggy," and named them the "best pants."

Whether you choose to wear flare leggings to work or the gym, it's safe to say that this silhouette isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well purchase a pair (or two) of Promover's High-Waist Yoga Pants while they're on sale at Amazon.

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Promover High-Waist Yoga Pants in Dark Green, $29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Promover High-Waist Yoga Pants in Light Khaki, $29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Promover High-Waist Yoga Pants in Cameo, $29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

