Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100

Published on May 15, 2023 06:00 AM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas White Flowy Dress Tout
Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is channeling Marilyn Monroe on her Love Again press tour.

Earlier this week, the actress visited The View in New York City to discuss her latest film, and she turned heads in a flowy white dress that's getting us so excited for summer.

As she arrived at the set, Chopra Jonas greeted fans in a $1,190 Proenza halter dress, which she wore with white sunglasses and white booties. We love a monochromatic moment, especially in the light hue everyone pulls out for warm weather.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas White Flowy Dress embed
Getty Images

And with their breathable silhouettes, flowy maxi dresses are a top choice for summer, but you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to look as chic as Chopra Jonas. We found so many gorgeous white maxi dresses at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell, and they start at just $37.

Shop White Summer Maxi Dresses

If you love the neckline of Chopra Jonas' dress but are looking for a little more coverage, consider the Prettygarden Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress, which is on sale at Amazon for just $43. The dress looks similar to the actress' thanks to a cross V-neck and maxi silhouette that provides great coverage of the chest and legs. The smocked dress features flattering ruffles, which make it extra flowy and breathable, and bow tie sleeves add such cute detail. In addition to white, you can snag it in 15 other gorgeous hues, including yellow, green, and blue.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Cross Neck Summer Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress Beach Tie Strap Smocked Long Dresses Pleated Sundress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.98 (orig. $54.98); amazon.com

Another everyday maxi dress you can wear as a beach coverup, out to happy hour, or on vacation is the Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress, which is also available at Amazon. It has spaghetti straps that are designed to keep you cool on hot summer days and can be adjusted for a custom fit. The asymmetrical tiers are not only stylish, but they also make the dress extra flowy.

And one shopper said that it's ideal for summer: "This dress was a perfect dress for dinner and drinks after a full day in the sun. The fabric was lightweight and flowing, so it felt good on my slightly sunburned back and shoulders."

ANRABESS Women’s Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Beach Maxi Long Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $40.85 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

You can also get a white maxi dress in the flattering cutout style Kate Hudson was spotted in last summer. The BTFBM Cutout Halter Maxi Dress features flattering cutouts that not only enhance its shape, but also let even more air into this flowy, summer-ready dress. The halter neckline provides great coverage of the chest, all while letting the arms breathe. The dress has a high leg slit for more breathability and a touch of sexiness, making it a versatile option you can wear day to night. And it comes in 12 chic colors on Amazon, ranging from neutrals, like white and black, to more vibrant options such as pink and blue.

BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Cutout Halter Maxi Dress Backless Boho Casual Beach Party Cocktail Slit Sun Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Cutout Halter Maxi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com

If you're looking for a staple dress that's breathable, cooling, and will streamline your closet, consider adding one of these white maxi dresses to your closet.

VIISHOW Women Short Sleeve Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Viishow Short Sleeve Casual Maxi Dress, $36.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Boho Maxi Dresses 2023 Tie Straps Square Neck Solid Swiss Dot Smocked Long Sun Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Boho Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Off Shoulder Lace Trim Backless Flowy A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica A-Line Maxi Dress, $49.99; amazon.com

Free People La La Tiered Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People La La Tiered Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Isabella Ruffle Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Isabella Ruffle Maxi Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress, $79.99–$99.99 (orig. $128); madewell.com

