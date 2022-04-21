Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This $19 Chart-Climbing Top with Flutter Sleeves
If you're of the mindset that warm weather calls for breezy clothes, you're not alone. Amazon shoppers keep adding this versatile top with flowy details to their carts for spring.
Right now, the PrinStory Casual Top is one of the best-selling women's shirts on the entire site, beating out thousands — if not more — of other styles. In fact, the airy shirt's recent spike in sales landed it a spot on the competitive Movers and Shakers fashion list earlier this week.
The popular knit shirt is made of polyester, rayon, and spandex — meaning it's lightweight and stretchy. It has a loose fit that's comfortable and flattering. An elevated version of a classic T-shirt, the top features flutter sleeves and a curved hem. So you can easily dress it up or down.
Available in sizes up to XXL, the top comes in a whopping 39 colors. There are plenty of solid hues to shop, including black, green, blue, purple, and white. It also comes in a variety of cute designs, from camo and polka dots to animal prints and tie-dye. There's also floral prints, a classic choice for spring. Pricing depends on the style and size, but the top is going for as little as $19 in select colors.
Buy It! PrinStory Casual Top with Flutter Sleeves in Black, $18.98–$22.98; amazon.com
Hundreds of shoppers have given the shirt a five-star rating, calling it "classy" and "gorgeous" in reviews. They rave about its "flattering" fit, with one saying the "perfectly flowy" top is "not too tight but not too loose." The loose fit along with the short sleeves makes it "excellent for enduring the summer heat," according to another shopper.
Others love its length, calling out that it's long enough to be worn over leggings. They've also paired the versatile top with all sorts of other bottoms, including shorts, jeans, dress pants, and midi skirts.
Keep scrolling to shop more color options of the PrinStory Casual Top for as little as $19.
Buy It! PrinStory Casual Top with Flutter Sleeves in Royal Blue, $18.98–$22.98; amazon.com
Buy It! PrinStory Casual Top with Flutter Sleeves in Army Green, $18.98–$22.98; amazon.com
Buy It! PrinStory Casual Top with Flutter Sleeves in Pink, $18.98–$22.98; amazon.com
Buy It! PrinStory Casual Top with Flutter Sleeves in Tie-Dye Blue, $18.98–$22.98; amazon.com
