This Wireless Bra Provides Light Support but 'Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing,' According to Reviews
Some days, an underwire bra is the way to go. On others, you might just want to relax and let loose, but still give your chest a little support. Luckily, buying a comfortable wireless bra is as easy as opening Amazon. Of the thousands to choose from, one customer-loved bra stands out from the pack with its pretty colors and low price.
The Prettywell Sleep Bra is made with a lightweight, smooth, and stretchy material, and it's practically invisible under clothing. That's because it's seamless and wire-free, so you can move freely without chafing or poking, which makes it great for lounging at home or light exercise like yoga. With removable padding, you can choose whether you want to forgo the extra support or give your chest a little shaping. (If you're wearing it as a sleep top, it's recommended to remove the cups to maximize comfort and prevent their deformation.)
It's available in seven colors, including neutrals and soft pastels like green and pink, and sizes S–XL, which are fit for cup sizes A–D and band sizes 32–46. Prices start at just $19, and some are even on sale — so you might as well add more than one to your cart.
This seamless bra is so good, it's earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 1,200 Amazon shoppers — several reviewers even said it's the "best bra ever." One of them went on to say, "It's silky smooth, lays flat, has good support, and doesn't cause the infamous 'uniboob' that sports bras cause." Another wrote that it "feels like you're wearing nothing," adding that they've never experienced anything like it and are genuinely "obsessed with this bra."
Plus, but the longline style also makes it wearable as a top all on its own: Style it with your favorite pair of leggings and sneakers, and you'll have a cute and comfortable athleisure look in seconds.
Don't hesitate to add this wireless bra to your cart, especially when it's this affordable.