The Prettywell Sleep Bra is made with a lightweight, smooth, and stretchy material, and it's practically invisible under clothing. That's because it's seamless and wire-free, so you can move freely without chafing or poking, which makes it great for lounging at home or light exercise like yoga. With removable padding, you can choose whether you want to forgo the extra support or give your chest a little shaping. (If you're wearing it as a sleep top, it's recommended to remove the cups to maximize comfort and prevent their deformation.)