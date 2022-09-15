Lifestyle Fashion This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale “It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and skin-friendly. It's complete with long, drop sleeves, a crew neck, and hits right at the waist if you go for your normal size. Throw on this knit sweater for just about any event, whether you're heading into the office or going apple picking. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including dark green, pink, and sky blue, all of which are available in sizes S-XL. Pair it with jeans, trousers, or a skirt, or throw it on top of a dress to add a pop of color. And when it's time to clean the sweater, simply toss it into the washing machine and hang dry. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, $31.20 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this sweater a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "super soft" and "the perfect fall sweater." One user said, "I would buy it in every color," while another added: "The fit is so flattering." Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, $31.20 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "I love this sweater." They explained that they "got a ton of compliments on it" and it has "such a nice color." Plus, they liked that "you can dress it up or dress it down and it works both ways." They finished off by saying: "It's so comfortable that I could have slept in it! I'm definitely going to be purchasing one in every color to get me through the cold winter." Head to Amazon to get the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.