This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.

Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and skin-friendly. It's complete with long, drop sleeves, a crew neck, and hits right at the waist if you go for your normal size. Throw on this knit sweater for just about any event, whether you're heading into the office or going apple picking.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including dark green, pink, and sky blue, all of which are available in sizes S-XL. Pair it with jeans, trousers, or a skirt, or throw it on top of a dress to add a pop of color. And when it's time to clean the sweater, simply toss it into the washing machine and hang dry.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, $31.20 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this sweater a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "super soft" and "the perfect fall sweater." One user said, "I would buy it in every color," while another added: "The fit is so flattering."

Amazon

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "I love this sweater." They explained that they "got a ton of compliments on it" and it has "such a nice color." Plus, they liked that "you can dress it up or dress it down and it works both ways." They finished off by saying: "It's so comfortable that I could have slept in it! I'm definitely going to be purchasing one in every color to get me through the cold winter."

Head to Amazon to get the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater while it's on sale.

