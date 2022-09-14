Shoppers Say They've Found the 'Best Dress Ever,' and It's Just $35 at Amazon Right Now

It's available in 32 colors and has pockets

By
Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress
Photo: Amazon

There really is no such thing as owning too many dresses.

The great part about dresses is that they can work for almost any occasion, whether that's a trip to the office or a weekend dinner with friends. And now, Amazon shoppers have found a crew neck dress that they are calling the "best dress ever" — and it's on sale.

The Prettygarden Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress has racked up over 9,000 five-star ratings — and it's on sale for $35 with an additional coupon available at checkout brings the price down to $31.

Made from polyester and spandex, the crew neck dress is soft, stretchy, and comfortable, making it ideal for long days at work and even longer nights on the town after clocking out. The form-fitting dress contours the body with its belted waist and its hem and stops right above the knee for a polished finish. Plus, it has two spacious pockets, which means you can keep your keys, wallet, and phone on you without having to carry a purse.

PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to XL, the "comfy and flattering" dress comes in a wide selection of 32 colors and prints. There are numerous solid hues to choose from, including black, blue, and green, and patterns too, including stripe, leopard, and camouflage.

And shoppers have nothing but praise for the "versatile dress" that can be styled up or down depending on the occasion. One five-star reviewer suggested, "You can pair with nice heels for a night out or wear with flats or sandals during the day." Another shopper simply shared: "I love the fit of this dress… I received many compliments [on] this dress." Plus, an additional shopper praised the dress for being great for their active lifestyle as a mother: "As a mom of two young boys, it had a lot of movement and yet wasn't revealing. Highly recommend!"

If you're looking for a dress to wear to work or around the house, Amazon shoppers agree the Prettygarden Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress is what you want to add to your cart right now.

