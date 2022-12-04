Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

On those days when the temperature isn't quite low enough for a parka, but it's too chilly to just throw on a sweater, getting dressed can be somewhat of a challenge.

Enter: the shacket, a shirt-jacket combo designed for that in-between weather, as it's lightweight, yet still majorly cozy and warm, and "great for layering." And at Amazon, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket has become a popular pick among shoppers, thanks to its design and comfortable fit. Plus, right now, you can snap it up while it's on sale for $38.

Made from super soft and ultra-breathable polyester, this long-sleeve button-down is meant to keep you comfy, as it's not itchy or uncomfortable like some other flannels out there. It comes in a wide selection of colors, including khaki, dark green, black, blue, and many more. Each option features big, round buttons, so you can wear it either open or closed, a chest pocket, and an oversized fit that can work well with everything from jeans and booties to leggings and sneakers. The shacket comes in sizes S-XXL and is machine-washable, too.

Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, $37.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Plenty of Amazon shoppers can vouch for the top's quality and attractiveness, as it's racked up nearly 2,500 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer called the shacket "perfect" and wrote, "When I tell you that I have gotten compliments on this shacket every time I have worn it. I mean EVERY. SINGLE. TIME!" They added that the top is "warm," "thick," and versatile," and they plan to buy more in other colors.

Another shopper praised how well the shacket works for the changing temperatures, as it's "heavy enough to use as a jacket, but light enough that it can be worn indoors as well," while an additional reviewer wrote that the "fabric provides the perfect warmth" and the "color is gorgeous."

However you choose to style this shacket from Prettygarden, it'll make for an attractive and seriously cozy addition to your wardrobe. Just don't wait long to click "add to cart," as you'll want to take advantage of the sale price while it lasts.

