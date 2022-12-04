Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon There are 25 colors to choose from By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 4, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon On those days when the temperature isn't quite low enough for a parka, but it's too chilly to just throw on a sweater, getting dressed can be somewhat of a challenge. Enter: the shacket, a shirt-jacket combo designed for that in-between weather, as it's lightweight, yet still majorly cozy and warm, and "great for layering." And at Amazon, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket has become a popular pick among shoppers, thanks to its design and comfortable fit. Plus, right now, you can snap it up while it's on sale for $38. Made from super soft and ultra-breathable polyester, this long-sleeve button-down is meant to keep you comfy, as it's not itchy or uncomfortable like some other flannels out there. It comes in a wide selection of colors, including khaki, dark green, black, blue, and many more. Each option features big, round buttons, so you can wear it either open or closed, a chest pocket, and an oversized fit that can work well with everything from jeans and booties to leggings and sneakers. The shacket comes in sizes S-XXL and is machine-washable, too. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, $37.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Plenty of Amazon shoppers can vouch for the top's quality and attractiveness, as it's racked up nearly 2,500 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer called the shacket "perfect" and wrote, "When I tell you that I have gotten compliments on this shacket every time I have worn it. I mean EVERY. SINGLE. TIME!" They added that the top is "warm," "thick," and versatile," and they plan to buy more in other colors. Another shopper praised how well the shacket works for the changing temperatures, as it's "heavy enough to use as a jacket, but light enough that it can be worn indoors as well," while an additional reviewer wrote that the "fabric provides the perfect warmth" and the "color is gorgeous." However you choose to style this shacket from Prettygarden, it'll make for an attractive and seriously cozy addition to your wardrobe. Just don't wait long to click "add to cart," as you'll want to take advantage of the sale price while it lasts. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, $37.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, $37.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shearling Leather Jackets Are In, According to Kate Hudson, Florence Pugh, and More Celebs Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off