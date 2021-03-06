Shoppers Say This Breezy Maxi Dress Is So Comfy, It Feels Like ‘Wearing Fancy Pajamas’

With warm weather on the horizon, there's no better time to start piecing together your spring wardrobe. It may be hard to break away from your favorite hoodie and sweatpants combo, but trust us: you're going to want to when the temperatures start to rise. And for effortless style and comfort, you can't go wrong with the PrettyGarden Floral Maxi Wrap Dress that one shopper says makes them feel like a "sexy earth goddess."
Once summer rolls around, you'll be glad you have the PrettyGarden maxi dress in your closet. It has a loose, flowy fit that feels breathable and will help you forget about the heat. Amazon shoppers also love the fact that it has a wrap closure design that can be adjusted around the waist for a better fit. However, some reviewers advise: if you like a truly loose feel, be sure to size up.
Not only is this breezy dress attractive, but it's flattering, too. The secret? The overlay material wraps around the tummy and waist area, providing a smoothing effect that has many people coming back for more. They love it so much that they're buying them in bulk, claiming they "can't own enough of these dresses!" And with prices starting at just $29, it won't be hard to do so.
"I'm so impressed with this dress! The print is gorgeous, isn't see through, and extremely flattering for any body type," one reviewer said. "This baby slims you down, let me tell you! I'll be buying more!"That shopper is just one of over 2,300 people who gave the maxi dress a perfect five-star rating. All that love has even made it an Amazon best-seller in the women's dresses category.
While many reviewers love that this lightweight dress is easy to wear, what makes it especially appealing is the array of gorgeous colors and prints available to choose from. The dress has a "romantic, flowy pattern" that shoppers say takes them to "bohemian heaven," and some even say they get compliments every time they wear it.
"I love this dress, it's the perfect length, and I adore the sleeves! The pattern is beautiful and [I've] received so many compliments," wrote another. "I felt like I was wearing fancy pajamas at work... Buy this dress, you won't regret [it]!"Excited to celebrate spring with a new outfit? This under-$30 printed wrap dress will zhuzh up your wardrobe and make you feel put together for the warm days ahead.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $28.99; amazon.com
