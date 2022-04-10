This $41 Maxi Dress on Amazon Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say It's the 'Dress of the Year'

The PrettyGarden Casual Boho Maxi Dress is available in 11 colors and prints (leopard, polka dot, and floral) that are a great fit for practically any season. It has short puff sleeves with an elastic cuff and pleated layering from the bodice down to the ankle. The modest neckline makes it appropriate for any occasion including work, family gatherings, and date nights. Plus, it's made with lightweight fabric that's stretchy and super soft.