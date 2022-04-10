This $41 Maxi Dress on Amazon Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say It's the 'Dress of the Year'
In case you haven't noticed, maxi dresses are rising in popularity and Amazon has tons of options to choose from at affordable prices. We found one in particular that has rave reviews and is just $41 right now.
The PrettyGarden Casual Boho Maxi Dress is available in 11 colors and prints (leopard, polka dot, and floral) that are a great fit for practically any season. It has short puff sleeves with an elastic cuff and pleated layering from the bodice down to the ankle. The modest neckline makes it appropriate for any occasion including work, family gatherings, and date nights. Plus, it's made with lightweight fabric that's stretchy and super soft.
The best part? Since the dress is casual, it can be easily dressed up or down with sneakers and heels.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Boho Maxi Dress in Apricot, $40.99; amazon.com
We understand that buying clothes online can be hit or miss, but the PrettyGarden maxi dress is backed by more than 1,500 five-star ratings to help keep your hesitations at bay. One reviewer described it as a "magnificent maxi dress" while another loved it so much, they said it's the "dress of the year."
Some shoppers posted photo reviews showcasing how easy it is to mix up your style with the dress. A teacher wore it with black platform sandals and gold jewelry, and if you want to cover up a bit more, take inspiration from one reviewer who paired it with a white blazer.
To keep it in good condition for as long as possible, it's recommended to hand wash and air dry this dress. If you do machine wash it, make sure to do so with cold water and use a garment bag for extra protection.
If you haven't stocked your wardrobe for spring and summer, now's the time to get on board and pick up a versatile maxi dress while it's still in stock in every color. Scroll down to see more color variations that might catch your eye.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Boho Maxi Dress in Black, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Boho Maxi Dress in Green, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Boho Maxi Dress in Red White Dots, $40.99; amazon.com
- This $41 Maxi Dress on Amazon Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say It's the 'Dress of the Year'
- J.Crew's Major Spring Sale Has Hundreds of Styles for More Than 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
- Craving a Home Refresh? Amazon Dropped New Deals on Organizers for Prime Members
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Pillow on Earth,' and It's 48% Off Right Now