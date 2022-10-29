Whether you're reaching for fluffy slippers, oversized sweaters, or soft sweatpants, there's something about cold weather and less sunlight that makes you want to live in the coziest clothes possible. And you can totally look chic while wearing them thanks to matching sets.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have turned to two-piece loungewear sets come fall. Lopez has been wearing them for over a decade in various colors and patterns. And Hadid's bold blue sweatshirt and sweatpants looked so comfy paired with platform Ugg boots when she recently traveled to an event in New York City.

If you want in on the trend, Amazon just put one of its best-selling matching sets on major sale for 31 percent off — and it's held a spot on Amazon's Movers and Shakers clothing chart this week.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Apricot, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

The cozy set is made of a knit fabric that's breathable and its oversized design paired with the soft fabric leaves plenty of room for stretch. Plus, it has long sleeves and cuffs at the ankles, offering full coverage to keep you warm all over.

The sweatshirt is designed with a crew neckline, and the pullover style means you can just toss it on in seconds. And the pants have a high waist and an elastic waistband to keep you supported. Choose from 19 colors, including apricot, army green, coffee, and light blue.

The popular loungewear has more than 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about how comfortable it is. Although the two-piece set is cozy for sleeping in, shoppers found it cute enough to wear during the day. "I initially bought this to wear as pajamas but it turned out to be nice enough to wear for casual errands," one reviewer said.

"This outfit is so cute and comfy! Love the stretch and it fits great," another person said. A third shopper called it a "must-have" for fall. "Very pleased with this surprise find on Amazon," they added. And another person wrote that the "soft" and "lightweight" set is "perfect" for traveling.

Right now, you can get the Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set for just $38. Whether you have holiday travel plans coming up or are looking for a matching set to lounge around the house in, shop more chic colors of this versatile set below before this deal ends.

See More for PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Army Green, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Black, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Coffee, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Purple, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Off-White, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set in Gray, $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.