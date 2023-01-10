Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now

New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful of pieces become instantly popular with shoppers like this plaid shacket that's currently on sale.

Right now, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, which is equal parts shirt and jacket, is the best-selling new casual jacket on Amazon. If the hybrid design looks familiar, you may have seen a similar version from the brand. The main difference? This new shacket is longer — consider it the big sister of the two.

Currently 24 percent off, the cozy button-down is made from 100 percent polyester that's super soft. It has a collar, button cuff sleeves, two chest pockets, and a front split hem that falls below the knee, depending on your height. Its long length provides extra warmth and looks cute layered over leggings for a casual look. You can also dress up the versatile piece by styling it with a sweater, jeans, booties, and jewelry. And when warmer weather is in sight, you can wear it without a winter jacket.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Dark Blue, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to XL, the plaid shacket comes in 10 colors, including gray, black, and khaki. If you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, you can also take your pick from purple and pink, as well as several shades of blue. Normally it costs $51, but every color is on sale for $39.

Five-star ratings and rave reviews for the jacket are already starting to pour in from shoppers who call it "comfortable" and "cute." One shopper summed it up nicely: "Everything about this jacket screams quality!"

Another reviewer shared, "Ladies I don't know went out of their way to tell me how much they liked this item on me." They also added, "I was very impressed with the quality of the material which is both very thick and impressively soft."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to grab the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket before the savings disappear!

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Black, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Green, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Red, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.