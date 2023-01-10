Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now It comes in 10 colors By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful of pieces become instantly popular with shoppers like this plaid shacket that's currently on sale. Right now, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, which is equal parts shirt and jacket, is the best-selling new casual jacket on Amazon. If the hybrid design looks familiar, you may have seen a similar version from the brand. The main difference? This new shacket is longer — consider it the big sister of the two. Currently 24 percent off, the cozy button-down is made from 100 percent polyester that's super soft. It has a collar, button cuff sleeves, two chest pockets, and a front split hem that falls below the knee, depending on your height. Its long length provides extra warmth and looks cute layered over leggings for a casual look. You can also dress up the versatile piece by styling it with a sweater, jeans, booties, and jewelry. And when warmer weather is in sight, you can wear it without a winter jacket. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Dark Blue, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Available in sizes up to XL, the plaid shacket comes in 10 colors, including gray, black, and khaki. If you want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, you can also take your pick from purple and pink, as well as several shades of blue. Normally it costs $51, but every color is on sale for $39. Five-star ratings and rave reviews for the jacket are already starting to pour in from shoppers who call it "comfortable" and "cute." One shopper summed it up nicely: "Everything about this jacket screams quality!" Another reviewer shared, "Ladies I don't know went out of their way to tell me how much they liked this item on me." They also added, "I was very impressed with the quality of the material which is both very thick and impressively soft." Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to grab the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket before the savings disappear! Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Black, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Green, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket in Red, $38.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping We Always See Celebs in These Stylish KN95 Face Masks, and Its Popular Winter Patterns Are Now Back in Stock This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Converts Into a Handheld Is 80% Off at Amazon Today More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now