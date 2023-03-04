This $35 Dress Has the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing on Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen

Between-season dressing can be tough. One minute you're catching a chilly gust of air and wishing you had a heavier jacket on, and the next you're feeling sweat on your brow and wondering why you have long sleeves on at all.

Short dresses with long sleeves are a great piece to have on hand while the seasons shift, and this on-sale dress at Amazon hits all the right notes: It falls above the knee (but not too high), has a super flattering tie waist, and long sleeves with the billowy shape we've seen stars wearing lately. Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins, and, most recently Chrissy Teigen, are among the celebs wearing statement sleeves lately. The romantic sleeve style lends a charming touch to blouses, sweaters, and dresses with its drapey bell shape that cinches at the wrist.

The Prettygarden lantern sleeve dress comes in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors, including neutrals like black, white, and navy, as well as pretty spring-ready shades, like apricot, coral, and cornflower blue.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress in Apricot, $34.89 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

We discovered the dress, which is on sale for $35, through Amazon's Customer Most-Loved list. To earn a spot on the list, a product has to have a rating above four stars with more than 1,000 customer reviews. It's a great way to discover items that other shoppers have vetted with plenty of customer feedback to make an educated purchase.

More than 8,600 people have rated the Prettygarden dress five stars, with reviewers calling it "super flattering," "cute," and "comfortable." One customer, who has the dress in 10 colors, said, "Every time I wear one, I have multiple strangers compliment me." Another shopper wrote, "The style of the dress makes it look fancy but the fabric is super comfy and pretty warm. I love the bell sleeves and the tie at the waist is flattering."

It's a great choice for attending spring weddings, returning to the office, or celebrating a birthday — just add tights and a jacket when the forecast looks cooler, or go bare legged with loafers or a minimalist sneaker when it warms up (maybe bring the jacket in a tote, just to be safe).

No matter the occasion, the Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress is a good transitional piece to have. Keep scrolling to shop the dress while it's on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress in Blue Gray, $34.89 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress in White, $38.89 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress in Black, $38.89 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress in Coral Pink, $38.89 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

