Thousands of Shoppers Love This Flattering Jumpsuit That ‘Fits Like a Dream’ and Starts at Just $20

Jumpsuits can be a hit or miss. They look and feel amazing if you find one that's made with comfortable materials and has a flattering fit, but anyone who's had a bad try-on experience knows that's not always so simple. Don't give up on the trend just yet — Amazon shoppers have found one jumpsuit that is stylish, soft, and ″fits like a dream." Best of all? It starts at just $20.
With over 2,200 five-star Amazon ratings to its name, the PrettyGarden Drawstring Jumpsuit comes in 18 gorgeous colors and prints, including leopard and camouflage — both of which are the lowest-priced at $20 — as well as short- and long-sleeve options, so you can wear it all year long.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Drawstring Jumpsuit, $23.99; amazon.com
Made with soft cotton fabric, the one-piece jumpsuit has a loose fit and a drawstring waistband that together accentuate the waist and create slimming pleats. It's why shoppers say the casual jumpsuit is "flattering as hell" and feels like "you're practically wearing pajamas, but look so dressed up."
Whether you want to wear it while lounging around the house or attending a socially distanced lunch date, it can easily be dressed up or down based on your accessories and shoes for an "effortlessly adorable" look. Some even say they get so many compliments while wearing it that they're buying more. And while the material is slightly thicker than similar styles, according to shoppers, it's still breathable enough to wear throughout the spring and summer.
Those who prefer more coverage will appreciate that the V-neck design comes with a clasp to hold it together, and because it has a cinched ankle, it'll fit nicely on any height. Overall, reviewers seem to love this jumpsuit so much that they want to "live in" it — and who can blame them?
"I was previously very anti-jumpsuit, but I have seen the error of my ways and now want to wear exclusively jumpsuits for the rest of time," wrote one. "This is so cute and so comfortable — it's like wearing pajamas to work!"
"I don't know if you can handle the genuine comfort you will find in this jumpsuit!" said another "Seriously though, I have not been able to find an outfit that makes me feel sexy and comfortable at the same time in forever! Which is why I will own one in every color!" Whether you're relaxing, running errands, or going to brunch, the $24 PrettyGarden jumpsuit will be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.
